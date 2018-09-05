On Oct. 15, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will present its Angel Awards to 10 Louisianians who work for the good of children.
This year’s honorees were chosen from a record number of nominations submitted from across the state, according to the foundation. Each honoree will receive a $20,000 grant to the charity of his or her choice.
“Our angels are not billionaires or celebrities. They’re everyday people who have thrown themselves fully into a life of service and impact,” said Foundation President Michael Tipton. “We hold these people up because we want to show how a commitment to everyday goodness takes hold and spreads in a way that completely changes the future for our state’s children.”
The awards will be presented at an invitation-only ceremony at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Receiving Angel Awards from the Baton Rouge area this year are:
- The Rev. M. Jeffery Bayhi, of Zachary, founder of Metanoia Manor, a safe place where female victims of human sex trafficking can live and heal, with a goal of rejoining society
- Kacy Edwards and Julie Scott, of Baton Rouge, co-founders of Career Compass, a nonprofit with more than 80 coaches working to remove obstacles between K-12 students and post-secondary education or a high-quality credential
Phyllis M. Broussard, of Baton Rouge, will be presented the Blue Angel award, which is given to a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana employee who has shown extraordinary commitment to children. Broussard is a longtime volunteer with Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Information about the Angel Award is available online at BCBSLAFoundation.org.