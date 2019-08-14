At Baylor University in Waco, Texas, five Baton Rouge natives have been named to the dean's academic honor list for the spring 2019 semester. Students honored on the dean's list are undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
They are Natalie M. Bush, College of Arts and Sciences; Katherine A. Kozan, School of Engineering and Computer Science; Joseph Albert Leo, Hankamer School of Business; Madison Luscy, School of Education; and Cole M. Shipley, College of Arts and Sciences.