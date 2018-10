Alan Watts, originally of New Orleans, and Avelina Vilas Watts, originally of Baton Rouge, recently visit Hill Top Trine, one of six 'Forgotten Giants' sculptures in the wooded areas on the western outskirts of Copenhagen, Denmark. The sculptures were created from recycled materials by artist Thomas Dambo, with help from local volunteers. As their visit took place on a Sunday, the Wattses sported New Orleans Saints garb.