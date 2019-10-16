The St. George Fire Protection District held a promotion ceremony Oct 10 following its scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting at St. George Fire Headquarters on Airline Highway.
Friends and family joined the honorees as they were administered the oath of office by Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton. After they were sworn in, each newly promoted officer had his new badge of rank pinned on their uniform by a family member. A reception was held after the ceremony.
Those newly promoted and their new positions are:
- Fire Prevention Officer Dwayne Ardeneaux.
- Fire Lieutenant Blake Messenger
- Fire Captain Travis Moore
- Fire Captain James Neyland
- Fire Captain Todd Perez
- Fire Lieutenant Erik Rydeen
- Fire Lieutenant Micah Sibley.