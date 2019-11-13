Members of the Junior Beta Club at Runnels School stayed on campus after classes on Oct. 4 to put together 50 Life Books for the child advocacy group Braveheart, which helps children who have been removed from their homes by the courts due to abuse or neglect.
The Life Books serve as memory journals for children in the Braveheart program, according to a news release. The club also donated binders for the Life Books to the charity.
Elementary teachers John Baird, Christine Pousson and Candice Ortlieb are sponsors of the Junior Beta Club, a scholastic and service organization for students in grades six through eight. The officers are Ben Hader, president; Katherine Campbell, vice president; Reilly Wilks, treasurer; and Gibby Guay, secretary.