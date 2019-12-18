Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 29-Dec. 5:
70802
Building fire
1200 block of Swart Street. Property loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 3.
3700 block of North Washington Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 29.
Passenger vehicle fire
15400 block of East Interstate 10. Property loss: $11,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Dec. 4.
Road freight or transport vehicle fire
100 block of North 3rd Street. Property loss: $80,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 29.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
700 block of North 47th Street. Intentional. Dec. 2.
70806
Building fire
5500 block of Fairfields Avenue. Dec. 5.
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
900 block of North Bon Marche Drive. Dec. 3.
Passenger vehicle fire
4800 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $5,500. Unintentional. Dec. 2.
400 block of Lobdell Boulevard. Property loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 4.
Monet Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Nov. 29.
600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $100. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 3.
70808
Building fire
1100 block of Stuart Avenue. Dec. 5.
Hazardous condition, other
4400 block of Highland Road. Nov. 29.
Outside rubbish fire, other
1500 block of Dalrymple Drive. Dec. 4.
Passenger vehicle fire
600 block of East Boyd Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Nov. 29.
2900 block of College Drive. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $100. Cause undetermined after investigation. Dec. 3.
70809
Building fire
8900 block of Jefferson Highway. Property loss: $1. Cause under investigation. Dec. 3.
Passenger vehicle fire
9200 block of Bordeaux Drive. Property loss: $25,000. Contents loss: $15,000. Unintentional. Dec. 3.