Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 29-Dec. 5:

70802

Building fire

1200 block of Swart Street. Property loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 3.

3700 block of North Washington Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 29.

Passenger vehicle fire

15400 block of East Interstate 10. Property loss: $11,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Dec. 4.

Road freight or transport vehicle fire

100 block of North 3rd Street. Property loss: $80,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 29.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

700 block of North 47th Street. Intentional. Dec. 2.

70806

Building fire

5500 block of Fairfields Avenue. Dec. 5.

Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition

900 block of North Bon Marche Drive. Dec. 3.

Passenger vehicle fire

4800 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $5,500. Unintentional. Dec. 2.

400 block of Lobdell Boulevard. Property loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 4.

Monet Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Nov. 29.

600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $100. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 3.

70808

Building fire

1100 block of Stuart Avenue. Dec. 5.

Hazardous condition, other

4400 block of Highland Road. Nov. 29.

Outside rubbish fire, other

1500 block of Dalrymple Drive. Dec. 4.

Passenger vehicle fire

600 block of East Boyd Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Nov. 29.

2900 block of College Drive. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $100. Cause undetermined after investigation. Dec. 3.

70809

Building fire

8900 block of Jefferson Highway. Property loss: $1. Cause under investigation. Dec. 3.

Passenger vehicle fire

9200 block of Bordeaux Drive. Property loss: $25,000. Contents loss: $15,000. Unintentional. Dec. 3.

