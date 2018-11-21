The Inniswold Estates/Jefferson Terrace Civic Association has chosen the property of Wendell and Dawn Brumfield at 10644 Cal Road as its fall yard of the season.
On any given day, the Brumfields can be found working in their gardens. The front of the house is lined with Sunshine Ligustrum, camellias, variegated gardenias and coleus. Bachelor's buttons, zinnias and heather flowers blossom throughout, providing pops of color.
The beauty continues in the back of their home, a news release said. Anchored in the middle, a 40-year-old sweet orange tree towers over of their backyard oasis, which also includes a vegetable garden and a cypress tree.
The Brumfields were awarded a $25 gift card courtesy of Clegg‘s Nursery.