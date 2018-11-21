Two students from each grade and section at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge enjoyed Pizza with the Principal on Oct. 16 in recognition of their demonstration of the virtue of charity.
Through April, teachers will choose students to dine with Principal C.J. Laird based on their demonstration of the seven virtues of charity, fortitude, hope, faith, temperance, justice and prudence, according to a news release.
Students chosen in October were Madison Lemelle and Reed Watkins, prekindergarten; Ellie O’Brien and Ethan Coates, kindergarten; Olivia Blanchard and Alex Sasich, (1A); Isabell Horton and Will Boudreaux (1B); Savanna Blackwell and Abby David, second grade; Gianna Canezaro and Robert David, third grade; Avery Blanchard and Izzy Freese, fourth grade; Nia Cormier and Quintin Chenevert, fifth grade; O’Nya Curtis and Joshua Bertrand, sixth grade; Caroline Campbell and Turner Hester, seventh grade; and Alyssa Keowen and Peter Mascari, eighth grade.
Pizza with the Principal is sponsored by the Sacred Heart of Jesus Home and School Association.