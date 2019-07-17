Artworks by members of the Associated Women in the Arts will be on display from Aug. 15 through Sept. 26 at the Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. “Sunlit Days and Sultry Nights" will open with a meet-the-artists reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
This show will feature work from more than 30 artists in a wide variety of mediums. It will highlight Baton Rouge and other Southern landscapes, historic buildings and architecture. Some of the local artists include Virginia Donner, Kathy Daigle, Muriel Prejean, Kay Wallace, Claire Wilson, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Kay Lusk, Nancy Jo Poirrier, Louise Hansen, JoAnn Eiswirth, Marge Campane, Susan Thibodeaux, Amy Couvillion, Shirley Young, Donna Kilbourne, Lori Nunn, Sarah Fergus, Frances Durham, Terri Dakmak, Leslie Carver, Gail Lloyd, Stacey Rhoades, Tori Holeman, Kim Pierson and Nancy Stutes.
The show and reception is free and open to the public. It is being held in conjunction with other Jefferson Highway businesses in Mid City with their Mid City Summer Soiree. Refreshments will be served. For information, call (225) 924-6437. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.on Saturday.