Cat Haven has opened a ringworm treatment center with a $12,000 grant it received in 2017 from PetSmart Charities. The treatment center will help treat and contain ringworm outbreaks in the Cat Haven Adoption Center.
“Ringworm is a highly contagious fungal infection and can spread quickly in a shelter environment,” said Wendy Decker, executive director of Cat Haven. “Having a designated treatment center that is separate from our adoption center is incredibly helpful in containing and treating our cats and kittens who become infected. This will ensure these animals receive the proper care they need and help protect the healthy animals in our adoption center from contracting the illness.”
Cat Haven is working to lead Baton Rouge in becoming a no-kill community for cats and kittens by providing care, shelter and adoption services as well as advocating routine spaying and neutering for population control, a news release stated.
The Cat Haven Adoption Center is at 11130 N. Harrell's Ferry Road and is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit cathaven.org.