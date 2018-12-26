Capital Area United Way and ExxonMobil concluded their Season of Caring with the Angel Tree distribution event at The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge.
Over the course of two days, ExxonMobil volunteers helped distribute gifts to more than 3,200 children and families in need who applied for assistance and went through an interview process.
During the Capital Area United Way's 2018 Season of Caring, more than 300 ExxonMobil volunteers completed a record-breaking 29 projects at nonprofit organizations in the 10-parish Capital Area, according to a news release. Projects included outdoor beautification, painting, bingo with seniors, reading to children and Thanksgiving meal distribution.