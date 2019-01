From left, Devin Kleinpeter, Hagen Kleinpeter, Karen Kleinpeter de Marche' and Joyce Ryder gather to present World War II veterans Hagen Kleinpeter with a Quilt of Valor during a family gathering at the home of his son, Devin Kleinpeter, left. Hagen Kleinpeter, 94, was stationed in New Guinea before sustaining a life changing injury and was honorably discharged in 1945. Ryder is a friend of the family and pieced the quilt which was quilted by Charlene Harper.