Check out history of Spanish Town at exhibit
"Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions" is open at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.
The show commemorates 40 years of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade and 30 years of the infamous Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
StoryTime in the Garden
StoryTime in the Garden, a storytelling and crafting program for youngsters ages 3-8, is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Admission is free. Registration is not required. For information, visit lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/index.php
Storytelling and crafts sessions begin every 30 minutes, with the last session starting at 11:30 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Kidney screening planned
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will host a “Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy” screening Feb. 8 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
The screening will be at 9700 Scenic Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a free health screening designed to identify people at increased risk for kidney disease and encourage them to seek further evaluation and follow-up from a physician.
To schedule an appointment, call (504) 861-4500. No fasting is required before the screening.
Old State Capitol presents exhibit
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing the exhibit, "One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women," running through March 14. Admission is free. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Building at the Capitol Park Museum
The Capitol Park Museum will host "Building Blocks: If Kids Ruled the City," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8. Presented by AIA Baton Rouge and CSRS, Building Blocks is an interactive experience where children ages 7-10 and their parents and siblings, aided by architects and university students, get to build a small scale version of their ideal city. Bring a small cardboard box. Free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Tickets on sale
- Tickets are on sale for Aquila Theatre's traveling production of George Orwell's "1984" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28-$48. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Louisiana Crossroads concert, Steve Riley’s International Accordion Kings, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the James Devin Moncus Theatre in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
Krewe of Mew photo contest
Cat Haven's annual Krewe Of Mew Photo Contest is on, with donations benefiting the organization's mission to find homes for homeless cats and kittens.To vote and for information, visit gogophotocontest.com/cathaven.