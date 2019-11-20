New work by Elizabethan Gallery artists will be showcased during the gallery's fall art show, which will open with a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Jan. 4.
New artists in the Elizabethan Gallery group are Ann Warner, Diego Larguia and Mariana Kalacheva. Some of the other artists featured in the fall show are Carol Hallock, Heather Ricard, Keith Douglas, Kay Lusk, Mickey Asche, Krista Roche, Andrea Phillips, Justin Patin, Sharon Richard, Alice Michel and Barbara Fornias. These artists work in a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, ceramic and mixed media.
The reception is free and open to the public. The artists will be on site ready to talk about their work, which will all be for sale. Refreshments will be served.
The Elizabethan Gallery is at 680 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For information, call (225) 924-6437.