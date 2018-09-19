The Salem witch trials form the historical backdrop for Arthur Miller's award-winning play "The Crucible," which the Runnels High School drama department will present Oct. 26-28 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre at the school, 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
Written in the early 1950s, the drama tells the 17-century of the witch trials as a metaphor for the McCarthy era "Red Scare," when many people, including playwright Arthur Miller, were falsely accused of being communists.
Leading the Runnels cast are Emma Tooraen as Abigail Williams, Landon Simpson as John Proctor, Camille Doucet as Elizabeth Proctor, Alex Morgan as the Rev. Parris, Aubri Watts as Betty Parris, Marshall Pentes as the Rev. John Hale, and Madaleine Alessi as Rebecca Nurse. Theater program Chair Neena McLain is directing the production.
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Online tickets will be available after Oct. 1 at www.runnels.org.