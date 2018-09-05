Roger Cador.jpg

Roger Cador is honorary chair of the 2018 Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area Walk/Run to Remember.

 PROVIDED PHOTO 

Roger Cador, former head baseball coach of the Southern University Jaguars, will be the honorary chair when Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area holds its Walk/Run to Remember from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at the LSU Old Front Nine. 

The event will raise money for the programs and services of Alzheimer’s Services while increasing awareness of the organization's work. There will be 5K and 1-mile routes, free jambalaya and drinks, live music, a children's village, a tribute tent and pet therapy dogs. To register as an individual or to start a team, visit www.alzbr.org. For information, contact Londyn May at (225) 334-7494 or dev2@alzbr.org.

Tags

View comments