Roger Cador, former head baseball coach of the Southern University Jaguars, will be the honorary chair when Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area holds its Walk/Run to Remember from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at the LSU Old Front Nine.
The event will raise money for the programs and services of Alzheimer’s Services while increasing awareness of the organization's work. There will be 5K and 1-mile routes, free jambalaya and drinks, live music, a children's village, a tribute tent and pet therapy dogs. To register as an individual or to start a team, visit www.alzbr.org. For information, contact Londyn May at (225) 334-7494 or dev2@alzbr.org.