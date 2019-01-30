The BREC Baton Rouge ZooMobile is coming back to the library.
Children ages 4-11 are invited to the library in February to enjoy the free, informative and entertaining programs designed to educate audiences about wildlife conservation.
Attendees will get up close and personal with several live animals at each program and learn about their bone structures, fur and more. Each presentation lasts about one hour.
Registration is required for all. For more information and to register, call the library location directly. Here’s the ZooMobile schedule:
- 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road., (225) 778-5950
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, Main Library at Goodwood
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, River Center Branch
- 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Jones Creek Regional Branch
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, Eden Park Branch
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Bluebonnet Regional Branch