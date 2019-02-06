The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business has announced the members of its 2019 Hall of Distinction Class as Marcela Donadio, Robert Schneckenburger and Jeff Zehnder. This year’s class will be inducted at the Hall of Distinction Banquet at the Business Education Complex on March 22.
Donadio is a member of several boards, donating her time and expertise to Marathon Oil Corporation, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Norfolk Southern Corporation, Theatre Under the Stars, Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the National Board of the LSU Foundation. She is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP and has audit and public accounting experience with a specialization in domestic and international operations in all segments of the energy industry. She resides in Houston.
Donadio holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU in 1975 and is a licensed certified public accountant in the state of Texas.
Schneckenburger is a native of New Orleans and is the senior regional president for the western region of Hancock Whitney Bank. He serves on several boards, including the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, City Year Baton Rouge, Center for Planning Excellence, American Heart Association, E. J. Ourso College Dean’s Advisory Council, LSU University College Advisory Board, The Council for a Better Louisiana, the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge Foundation, Capital Area United Way and RISE Cabinet for the Baton Rouge General Foundation.
A resident of Baton Rouge, Schneckenburger received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from LSU in 1980 and 1982, respectively. He received his Series 79 and Series 63 licenses in 2012.
Zehnder is the CEO of Zehnder Communications, a leader in offering the latest in digital development, social media and research and analytic technologies to assist client marketing efforts. Since Zehnder founded the company in 1996, it has grown to include offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Nashville, Tennessee. Zehnder is a recipient of the American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal Award, recognizing lifetime achievements in the field of advertising. In addition to leading his company, he is actively involved in both industry and community. He serves on the board of directors for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the E. J. Ourso College’s Dean’s Advisory Council.
Zehnder graduated from LSU in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/business administration.