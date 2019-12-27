Patient Plus Broadmoor.jpg

The Patient Plus Urgent Care Clinic, at 9688 Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge is the third the company has opened this year.

Patient Plus Urgent Care has opened a new facility, its sixth, at 9688 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, near the Hi Nabor Supermarket.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with no appointments required. It treats minor illnesses and injuries such as rashes, fevers and breaks that deserve prompt treatment, but are not serious enough to require a visit to the emergency room. On-site diagnostic services, including X-rays, flu and strep tests, EKGs and drug screenings are available. Most major insurances are accepted. To check in online, visit patientplusuc.com.

