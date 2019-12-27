Patient Plus Urgent Care has opened a new facility, its sixth, at 9688 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, near the Hi Nabor Supermarket.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with no appointments required. It treats minor illnesses and injuries such as rashes, fevers and breaks that deserve prompt treatment, but are not serious enough to require a visit to the emergency room. On-site diagnostic services, including X-rays, flu and strep tests, EKGs and drug screenings are available. Most major insurances are accepted. To check in online, visit patientplusuc.com.