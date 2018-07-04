Josiah Singleton is a visually-impaired 15-year-old with dreams of working with computers or in the field of music. This summer he found a bridge, a Staybridge specifically, to connect both his present and his potential.
Singleton was a part of a summer program that paired students from the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired with the staff of the Staybridge Suites in an effort to introduce job skills in a real-world work environment. “It helped me learn the things that go on at hotels at the facilities itself and what the people go through that work at them,” said Singleton, a resident of Monroe.
The Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, or LSVI, is a public, residential campus serving a K-12 student body with varying degrees of visual impairments including students who are totally blind. Singleton has been a student there for seven years and has found avenues of potential instead of visual roadblocks. His dreams, like any other teenager, have a wide range, and he envisions a career in music engineering or information technology. “I like to work with computers a lot, and I also love music,” he said. “When I came to LSVI, I started playing a lot of music. I play the quad in drum line and the tuba in band.”
Opening up multiple realms of possibilities is the purpose of the school and the summer internship, said Linda Martin, a teacher and interventionist at LSVI. She helped facilitate the summer work experience and was one of three faculty members on site with the students. “Kids are coming to the Staybridge Hotel to get work skills and job training for three weeks during the program,” Martin said.
Martin and her students, ranging in age from 15 to 20, worked daily at the hotel from June 4 to June 21. They worked and learned in the laundry room, in maintenance, and in the kitchen/cafe area. Although it was one facility, Martin said it offered several different job skills.
Visual impairment is a term used to describe any kind of vision loss, whether it's someone who can’t see at all or someone who has partial vision loss. Some people are completely blind, but many others have what's called legal blindness. The LSVI student workers covered a range of visual impairments.
“Some see really well with corrective lenses, but they are also considered visually impaired,” Martin explained. “And then we have students who are totally blind and anywhere in between.”
LSVI students progress in two categories. Some are on a high school diploma track, and some will get career training certificates. Students receiving diplomas can compete for scholarships and attend college at the end of their time at LSVI.
The mission of the LSVI includes providing quality educational programs in a nurturing environment for children who are blind or visually impaired and to prepare students to reach their potential in a diverse and changing society, according to the school’s website.
Developing job skills and offering training is the goal of the school’s Jump Start program and a part of the career diploma credentials.
“We want them to get on-the-job training so they see exactly what’s it’s like where there’s actually customers in the vicinity,” Martin said. “All of these skills are so important, and you can discuss them in the classroom, but when you’re in the environment, it means so much more.”
Martin was often surprised by students who soaked up the experience like sponges. Another 15-year-old, Tyra Schennette, from St. Martinville, learned a lot, but also grew by leaps and bounds as she worked.
“She’s a hard, hard worker; she has really embraced it,” Martin said.
“It was a big experience and it made me think a lot about my job choices,” Schennette said. “I would love to work as a cosmetologist or in a kitchen environment.”
Schennette’s career interests are wide and adventurous. “By working at a hotel with a lot of people, I feel comfortable in working with bigger areas with other people,” she said.
Martin and the LSVI staff expressed the importance of Staybridge General Manager Deborah Sanders and her staff in helping to create these sparks of ambition. “They have been more than accommodating, and the kids love it,” Martin said. "It has been an amazing opportunity.”
“The staff has been gracious, and they take their time explaining the tasks, and that’s especially important to the students who are totally blind,” Martin added.
Sanders said the internship was a “win-win” for both staffs. “We work with LSVI and we have been working with them for many years,” she said. “We decided that since they had a program in place that the program would help us give back to the community.”
Sanders said the Staybridge organization has a commitment to employ people with disabilities and they hope to continue the summer program partnership.
“We are looking at kids who need skills and are also facing a disability,” she said. “By coming in and working with them, it can show them what the real world is like and show that they do have the capabilities needed to work in it.”
Peter Tilley, the assistant general manager, added that it feels good opening up these opportunities. “It certainly helps the students and benefits us in our community service and makes us realize how fortunate we are,” he said.
Martin said there are job opportunities throughout the entire hotel for her students if they are given the proper training, adding that the students greatly deserve these opportunities. “Our kids are some of the most hard-working kids that they are because, getting up every morning facing a visual impairment or total blindness, they still come to school or work; they are motivated in life already,” she said. “Give them a job, and they are going to be even more motivated.”