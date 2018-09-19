Cristo Rey Baton Rouge has received a two-year grant for college counseling and alumni advising through the College Initiatives 360 program of the Cristo Rey Network.
The College Initiatives 360 program is a multi-pronged approach to improving college access, match, persistence and completion for Cristo Rey students and graduates, according to a news release.
In 2016, the Wilson Sheehan Foundation invested $2.4 million in the program, helping equip Cristo Rey schools with the resources and tools to bolster their college-going cultures and their support for Cristo Rey Network graduates to and through college. The Cristo Rey Network channeled the $40,750 grant to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge, which allowed it to hire a college counselor, through its Kenneth Hutchinson College Success Fund.
The Cristo Rey Network has a goal of 58 percent college completion for Cristo Rey graduates, which would be comparable to the graduation rate for children from high-income families.