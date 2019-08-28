This month, eight students from St. Joseph's School in Baton Rouge are wrapping up a summer of research in the lab of LSU chemical engineering professor Adam Melvin, who has been mentoring students from the all-girls school since fall 2013.
Melvin began his mentorship effort in hopes of decreasing the gender gap in engineering education and employment. The program caught on, with more professors getting involved; in spring 2016, St. Joseph's science fair coordinator Jacqueline Savoia took a role matching students with professors with like interests.
“When Adam comes to talk to the girls the first day, they’re like, ‘Wow, you do that in your lab?’” Savoia said. “I think that our girls, or young females in general, have a lack of exposure to engineering studies. This partnership is good for LSU to get students involved and good for SJA to give them the opportunity to explore the engineering field.”
Each December, Melvin meets with nearly a dozen SJA freshmen and sophomores to discuss engineering and offer interested students the opportunity to work in his lab researching a yearlong project. The experience not only exposes the students to engineering but also shows them how to maneuver in a predominantly male field.
The only requirement from St. Joseph's is that these students present their research project at the SJA science fair, held each year in early January.
Students are paired with mentors in January, and complete safety training and lab intake during February and March. By the end of the spring semester, they are working in the lab a couple of hours a week after school, learning lab techniques and how to run experiments.
This year's participants are
- Evelyn Carley, Corinne Carnaggio and Emily Marionneaux, mentored by Melvin
- Madison Danos, mentored by Xiuping Zhu, environmental engineering
- Clare Dillman, mentored by Sam Snow, environmental engineering
- Ava Kadi, mentored by Jimmy Lawrence, chemical engineering
- Amelia Lambert, mentored by Philip Jung, biological and agricultural engineering
- Carsyn Smith, mentored by James Dorman, chemical engineering.
Other LSU professors who have participated are Chris Arges, Bhuvnesh Bharti and Manas Gartia.
For some of program participants, like incoming LSU student Rachael Coates of Central, their project leads to state, regional and international science fairs. Coates, who worked in Melvin’s lab as an SJA student, won first place in her category at the state science fair on a project involving immunostaining of cancer cells exposed to fluid shear stress during cancer metastasis. Coates was then invited to the International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh in 2018.
“The judges were really interested in the project because the device was so new and they really hadn’t heard of it,” Coates said. “I worked really hard on my presentation for ISEF because I’m not naturally the best presenter. Dr. Melvin helped me with that a bit.”
This year is Coates’ third summer working in Melvin’s lab, where she is continuing her work investigating the role of fluid shear stress on cancer cell mutations, in addition to helping out with a new project developing a 3D-printed plate insert for cancer cell co-culture. Though she was offered scholarships from Tulane University and Johns Hopkins University, Coates chose to come to LSU because of her experience in Melvin’s lab.
“Dr. Melvin is the reason I chose LSU,” said Coates, who will major in chemical engineering with a biomolecular concentration this fall. “I wanted to work with cancer, and Dr. Melvin was already doing that. I absolutely love working here.”
Other SJA students who are working in Melvin’s lab this summer are rising juniors Emily Marionneaux and Corrine Carnaggio and rising sophomore Evelyn Carley. Marionneaux’s older sister, Natalie Marionneaux, encouraged her to work in Melvin’s lab, since she had done it in 2016.
Though Marionneaux plans to eventually earn a law degree, she was still interested in learning her way around a lab and researching cancer.
“I genuinely liked coming here this summer,” she said. “It’s more than science. It’s learning how to talk to professors to get ready for college.”
The program is a serious commitment: During the summer, students work in the lab 20 to 40 hours a week, Melvin said. Depending upon the mentor, the high school students are paired with undergraduate or graduate students who work closely with the students. The mentors usually meet with the high school students on a weekly basis and remain involved in all aspects of the projects.
Since most of the assisting engineering professors are male, Melvin likes to pair each female SJA student with a female LSU engineering student, so they can see women in engineering.
“It was cool for me to see Haley (Lassiter, an LSU biological engineering junior) do well in school,” Marionneaux said. “She’s been working with me, and it’s cool to see a girl in engineering.”