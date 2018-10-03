Outer space will be the theme for the Mini Maker Faire planned for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Guests will include Miguel de Jesus from the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, who will teach attendees how to make a rocket, Cajun-style; and members of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society who will discuss the wonders of the night sky.
Visitors can explore the MARS truck, take a tour the ISS Space Station in virtual reality, and take a trip to Alice's Wonderland courtesy of the Knock Knock Children's Museum. Watch a show from the Baton Rouge Fire Guild and participate in live art painting.
Admission is free, and food trucks will be on site. For the full list of exhibits, visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com/makers-exhibits.