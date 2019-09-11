The National Honor Society chapter at Runnels School in Baton Rouge recently donated $250 in support of the student-staffed Writing Center in the school library.
After a full day of training in August, the 12 volunteer student tutors in the Writing Center are ready to work one-on-one with students in grades seven through 12 to help them think through their writing projects and improve their skills. The money will be used to treat the tutors to lunch during training and quarterly team meetings, and to purchase prizes for writing contests.
The National Honor Society chapter raised the money at two breakfast sales at the school last year.