Louisiana Master Gardeners Joyce Ryder and Donna Montgomery will give free presentations from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Ryder's presentation, “Landscaping a Small Yard," will show how to turn a small space into a relaxing outdoor “room,” a place for children to play or a setting for outdoor entertaining.
“When I moved from a home with lots of yard, I realized I needed to rethink how I would create a beautiful garden in a much smaller space,” Ryder said. “That meant selecting smaller-scale plants, going more vertical, and layering my plantings to provide beauty, fragrance and privacy.”
Montgomery's presentation, "A Year in the Garden with Bulbs," will survey the wide variety of plants that can be grown from bulbs at various intervals throughout the year. Her presentation will cover the wide variety of “underground beauties” grown for their dazzling or delicate flowers or for their captivating foliage, including lilies, gladiolas, freesia, daffodils, amaryllis and caladiums. The presentation will include advice on plant care and propagation.