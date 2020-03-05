Hundreds of student-athletes from across the United States converged on Natchitoches on Feb. 14-15 for a weekendlong sports tournament at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts.
LSMSA competed against sister schools Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science; the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences; and the Arts; and the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science.
The Texas Academy took first place in the tournament, with LSMSA coming in second, Arkansas School taking third and Alabama School getting fourth.
Events included tennis, flag football, ultimate Frisbee, soccer, girls basketball, boys basketball and volleyball. After the event, students were treated to an awards banquet and spirit competition, as well as an after-party behind the Prudhomme residence hall.
“I really like the spirit competition,” senior Sarah Johnson said. “I thought ASMSA had a great cheer routine.”
LSMSA has athletic opportunities in many disciplines and allows students to play more competitively as a member of the local high schools’ teams. To learn about the school's athletics programs, go to lsmsa.edu.