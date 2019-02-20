“Louisiana Small Family Farms: Unlocking Your Potential" will be the theme for the Louisiana Small Farmer Conference from March 14-16 at Southern University’s Felton G. Clark Activity Center.
The conference is designed to educate and to provide expanded awareness of educational opportunities, U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and services, and other resources to help small farmers stay in business.
This event is the ideal venue for new and beginning farmers, small and urban farmers, agricultural business owners, community leaders and representatives of community-based organizations, according to a news release.
The conference will begin with a grant-writing session at 10 a.m. March 14. Other session topics will include hydroponics and aquaponics, soil health, sustainable farming practices, useful apps, raised beds and vertical gardening, taxes and value-added products.
Registration for the conference is free through Feb. 28. After that, the registration fee will be $100 for agricultural professionals and $75 for small farmers.
To register or to reserve an exhibitor space, visit suagcenter.com/form/louisiana-small-farmer-conference, or contact Zanetta Augustine at (225) 771-2591 or zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.