Cat Haven of Greater Baton Rouge hopes to raise $8,000 through a Krewe of Mew Mardi Gras photo contest.
Contestants who contribute $10 or more to Cat Haven will be able to submit photos of their cats and kittens for public voting, with votes costing $1 each.
Visit gogophotocontest.com/cathaven to enter photos or vote on entries.
The organization will crown a King and Queen of Mew, Prince and Princess of Tails and Duke and Duchess of Whiskers, based on the highest number of votes garnered in each category. Prizes include tickets to Cat Haven's annual Cat Tails & Cocktails event, a team in the Cinco de Meow bowling tournament, a cat lovers' basket and inclusion in the virtual Mardi Gras parade, which will be held on Fat Tuesday on Cat Haven's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Each photo also will be entered into a random drawing for the chance to win a Krewe of Mew T-shirt or tickets to the upcoming Cat VideoFest at the Manship Theatre. Winners will be announced in the virtual Krewe of Mew Mardi Gras parade March 5.