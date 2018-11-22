Beginning Friday, Nov. 23, the Angel Tree program of the YMCA of the Capital Area will provide an opportunity to brighten the holiday season of children in need.
Participants will select an angel from the Christmas tree at any of the nine YMCA locations. Each angel will include a child's gender, age and his or her requested gift to open on Christmas morning.
The YMCA asks that all donations be made by Dec. 16 so that gifts can be distributed to families in time for Christmas morning.
The angels on the Angel Tree are children in the YMCA Outreach Program; children in the Live2Serve program at the Baranco-Clark YMCA; children who are on YMCA scholarships; and children who are currently in foster care. All angels qualify to receive free and/or reduced lunches at school.
Monetary donations to the YMCA of the Capital Area will also be accepted for the benefit of the Annual Community Support Campaign, a scholarship fund for individuals who need YMCA programs and services but are unable to afford YMCA programs.
For information, contact Kristen Hogan at (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104, or visit ymcabr.org.