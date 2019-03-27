Through May 15, the La Capitale Chapter of American Business Women’s Association is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes to raise money for scholarships and educational opportunities for local women.
For its fundraising drive, the group is working with Funds2Orgs, which will issue a check based on the total weight of the shoes, which are being gathered at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 10300 Perkins Road, 102, Baton Rouge.
The donated shoes will be distributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise, or small business, partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
The La Capitale Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Juban's, 3739 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.