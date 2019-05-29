LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
East Baton Rouge Parish
President's Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
Peyton A. Arthur, Baton Rouge; Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary; Phillip J. Lanza, Baton Rouge; Theresa Anne LaForge, Baton Rouge; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride; Reagan Ariana Naghavi, Baton Rouge; Alexis Ann Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Kathryn Madison Ogilvie, Baton Rouge; Claire O. Reinking, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Anne Sicard, Baton Rouge; Allison H. Sommers, Baton Rouge; Kristy M. Trahan, Baton Rouge
College of Art & Design
Amelia R. Aleman Hernandez, Baton Rouge; Arden Hale McMillin, Baton Rouge; Heath William Moser, Baton Rouge; Cindy Thanhnhan Ngo, Baton Rouge; Robert Van Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Caleb Michael Thibodaux, Baton Rouge
College of Engineering
Alexander Anthony Adams, Baton Rouge; Alyaqadhan Humaid Rashid Al Hinai, Baton Rouge; Gloria E. Alvarado, Baton Rouge; Scott M. Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Christopher Gee-Shen Chee, Baton Rouge; Hayden Alexander Denham, Baton Rouge; Dalton Stephen DeLaune, Greenwell Springs; Grace Camille Dirks, Baton Rouge; Joshua A. Duke, Baton Rouge; Dillon T. Ellender, Baton Rouge; Christian Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Mahajebin Haque, Baton Rouge; Madison Hasenkampf, Baton Rouge; Raquel Ynes Hodgeson, Baton Rouge; John A. Howe, Baton Rouge; Afolabi A. Ige, Baton Rouge; Caleb Hadley Johnson, Baton Rouge; Hyejin Kim, Baton Rouge; Thaksin Kongchum, Baton Rouge; Adam Joseph Langlois, Baton Rouge; Kevin Li, Baton Rouge; Cameron Elise Markowitz, Baton Rouge; Cole Michael McCullough, Baton Rouge; Robert Ellington McDuff, Baton Rouge; Ryan Patrick Miller, Baton Rouge; Laura Alexandra Moldovan, Baton Rouge; Justin Darryl Nijoka, Baton Rouge; Mason Edward Phelps, Baton Rouge; Seth Holden Richard, Baker; Anna B. Sheffield, Baton Rouge; Gloria Tan, Baton Rouge; Devin Tullier, Baton Rouge; Albert Vu, Baton Rouge; Diensn Xing, Baton Rouge; Syed Akbar Zamin, Baton Rouge
College of Human Sciences & Education
Alyssa Danielle Arnold, Baton Rouge; Rachel Elizabeth Bergeron, Baton Rouge; Sophia Cecile Bologna, Baton Rouge; Julianne Chanel Chastain, Baton Rouge; Kathryn Delaney Cook, Baton Rouge; Alexandra Craft, Baton Rouge; Caroline Danziger, Baton Rouge; Rechaun C. Eskridge, Baton Rouge; Beatriz Fernandes-Coelho, Baton Rouge; Nicholas R. Flory, Baton Rouge; Anna Elaine German, Baton Rouge; Rebecca F. Gurt, Baton Rouge; Dynasti Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Haley McKenzie Hoffer, Baton Rouge; Olivia N. Hurst, Zachary; Jahraya Rochelle Jeanlouis, Baton Rouge; Haley Catherine Kraus, Baton Rouge; Serenity L. Lanclos, Pride; Sophie E. Landry, Baton Rouge; Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary; Hannah M. LeJeune, Baton Rouge; Annie Rose Lorio, Baton Rouge; Laken K. Marionneaux, Baton Rouge; Madelyn Michael, Baton Rouge; Addison Murphey, Zachary; Elissa Nicole Nunnally, Baton Rouge; Emily C. Paufler, Baton Rouge; Erin Leigh Ricken, Baton Rouge; Chandler Adam Robinson, Baton Rouge; Claire Rosamond, Baton Rouge; Autumn E. Smith, Baton Rouge; Christopher Ryan Smith, Baton Rouge; Miya Cicely Tate, Baton Rouge; Maria Elaine Torregrossa, Baton Rouge; Madison Leanne Worsham, Baton Rouge
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; Ainsley Day Albert, Baton Rouge; Therese Marie Arceneaux, Baton Rouge; Ryan Christopher Averitt, Baton Rouge; Cora C. Barhorst, Baton Rouge; Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Paige Renee Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Kayla D. Brown, Baton Rouge; McKinna Gayle Bunch, Zachary; Maggie Gracemarie Butler, Baton Rouge; Joshua Thomas Campesi, Baton Rouge; Jordan Elizabeth Cook, Baton Rouge; Molly C. Cunningham, Baton Rouge; Maria Dates, Baton Rouge; Olivia Deville, Baton Rouge; Alaina Elizabeth Di Laura, Baton Rouge; Sheridan Dimattia, Baton Rouge; Giselle Amelie Doucet, Baton Rouge; Lily Adele Dugas, Baton Rouge; Phuong The Duong, Baton Rouge; Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs; Barbara Flandez, Baton Rouge; Amanda Gayle Fontenot, Baker; Drake Fromenthal, Baton Rouge; Sidney C. Gahagan, Baton Rouge; Mia Margaret Goodson, Baton Rouge; Driskell R. Greene, Baton Rouge; Manning Prentist Greene, Baton Rouge; Amna Hamed, Baton Rouge; Josiah B. Harmar, Baton Rouge; Emily Ann Hazlip, Baton Rouge; Hillary Herring, Baton Rouge; Meghan Hodges, Baton Rouge; Austin Paul James, Baton Rouge; Matthew Allen James, Baton Rouge; Matthew G Johnson, Baton Rouge; Nash P. Joyner, Zachary; Paulette Lila Kourouma, Baton Rouge; Karly Anne Kyzar, Baton Rouge; Summer Paris Lafargue, Baton Rouge; Alexis Langlois, Baton Rouge; Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride; Macy Alexandra Linton, Baton Rouge; Danielle N. Massey, Baton Rouge; Lillian Roques Mayhall, Baton Rouge; Cameron Mulrooney, Baton Rouge; Christopher Hoai Nam Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Gabriel Joseph Olivier, Baton Rouge; Sean G. Pedlar, Zachary; Robert McClain Phillips, Baton Rouge; Allie Elizabeth Pitre, Baton Rouge; Alisa Nicole Plaisance, Baton Rouge; Cariese L. Rankins, Baton Rouge; Spencer P. Schnell, Baton Rouge; Tyler D. Scott, Baton Rouge; Cameron T. Simmons, Baton Rouge; Erika Elle Solberg, Baton Rouge; Yui Takahashi, Baton Rouge; Sarah Shelby Thibodeaux, Baton Rouge; Marshall Tranchina, Baton Rouge; Maria Jose Velasquez, Baton Rouge; Lauren Victoria Vidrine, Baton Rouge; Hope Lynne Walls, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Vincent Joseph Bianca, Baton Rouge; Jolie E. Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Daniel Broussard, Baton Rouge; Kwon Choi,; Sydney Denise Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Carneshia Ann Harris, Baton Rouge; Alba Cristina Layana Izurieta, Baton Rouge; Collin R. Lightell, Baton Rouge; Adalus Low-Manzini, Baton Rouge; Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary; Hannah Renee Papizan, Baton Rouge; Cara Dominique Ramos, Baton Rouge
College of Science
Will Laurence delaBretonne, Baton Rouge; Bayleigh Elizabeth Anders, Baton Rouge; Kelly T. Banh, Baton Rouge; Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Jena E Bordelon, Zachary; Tobias Bork, Baton Rouge; Hall Michael Braud, Baton Rouge; Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Abigayle Marie Castine, Baton Rouge; Caitlyn B Corley, Baton Rouge; Rohin William Gilman, Baton Rouge; Haley Nicole Glynn, Baton Rouge; Sanjeev S Gummadi, Baton Rouge; Logan Kenneth Hart, Baton Rouge; Erandi M. Herath, Baton Rouge; Peter Pierre Issa, Baton Rouge; Munira Eyad Khaled, Baton Rouge; Dara H Khosravi, Baton Rouge; Garrett E Kozar, Baton Rouge; Landon A. Krone, Baton Rouge; Alexander Pete Landry, Baton Rouge; Brian Charles Long, Baton Rouge; Lucica Mai, Baton Rouge; Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary; Meredith Theresa Mermigas, Baton Rouge; Anna C. Morgan, Baton Rouge; Julia A. Nauman, Baton Rouge; Nhung Ngo, Baton Rouge; Anh D. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Huy Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Haley Elizabeth Pellegrin, Baton Rouge; Julia M. Power, Baton Rouge; Jyoti Nilesh Prajapati, Baton Rouge; Radhika Nilesh Prajapati, Baton Rouge; Jeremy T. Richardson, Baton Rouge; Philip Joven Echanis Tabilin, Baton Rouge; Ty Thomas Theriot, Baton Rouge; Alexander Grant Troyer, Baton Rouge; Vy D. Truong, Baton Rouge; Mary Kathryn Williams, Baton Rouge; Han-Hsuan Wu, Baton Rouge
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Alyssa Danielle Bellelo, Baton Rouge; James Edward Berrigan III, Baton Rouge; Grace M. Bienvenu, Baton Rouge; Michael Calvin Bond, Baton Rouge; Lauren E. Bordelon, Baton Rouge; Andrew Kaiser Chenevert, Baton Rouge; Douglas Gage Corte, Baton Rouge; Zachary Crawford, Baton Rouge; Kylie Ann Cronin, Baton Rouge; Alexis David, Baton Rouge; Taylor Marie Dottley, Baton Rouge; Emily Rose Fruge, Baton Rouge; Peyton Olivia Gutierrez, Baton Rouge; Habibah Ibrahim, Baker; Thomas John Kadair, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Marie Kelly, Baton Rouge; Sean Krieg, Baton Rouge; Michael Joseph Lebas, Baton Rouge; Ethan Joseph Lebleu, Baton Rouge; Aaron Mall, Baton Rouge; Tamra Manfredo, Baton Rouge; Madison Michael Manske, Baton Rouge; Lauren Margaret McNatt, Baton Rouge; Fredrick John-Lawre Newman-Weir, Baton Rouge; Hunter Blake Ortego, Baton Rouge; Lindsay Marie Ortego, Baton Rouge; Adele E. Poche, Baton Rouge; Olevia L. Sharbaugh, Baton Rouge; Grace Constance Smith, Baton Rouge; Kevin Bryan Smith, Baton Rouge; Sheila Nu Ton, Baton Rouge; James Maxwell Trapp, Baton Rouge; Mason J. Tucker, Baton Rouge; Yuri Vukojevic, Baton Rouge
Manship School of Mass Communication
Cole C. Dunnam, Baton Rouge; Nicole A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Renee Lynettegrace Lucas, Baton Rouge; Natalie M. Marionneaux, Baton Rouge; Jude Mestayer Sterkx, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Ashley Elizabeth Belcher, Baton Rouge; Christian Wittmann Frederiksen, Baton Rouge; Lauren Elizabeth Hingle, Baton Rouge; Madison Elizabeth Krone, Baton Rouge; Sophie B Sheffield, Baton Rouge; Grant Barrett Smith, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Freshman Year
Britney Truc Banh, Baton Rouge; William Brandon Beale, Baton Rouge; Thomas Brooks Bryan, Baton Rouge; Mallory Elise Casseri, Baton Rouge; Rachel Marie Connors, Baton Rouge; Caroline Elizabeth Crawford, Baton Rouge; Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs; Megan M. David, Baton Rouge; Timothy Cameron Furrate, Baton Rouge; Joseph Michael Giambrone, Baton Rouge; Madelyn Claire Graves, Baton Rouge; Brett Christopher Haaga Jr., Baton Rouge; Reagan Nicole Herrington, Baton Rouge; Roy Lee James, Jr., Baton Rouge; Maxwell Joseph Johnston, Baton Rouge; Addison Anne Jones, Baton Rouge; Tyler H. McCullough, Baton Rouge; Nathaniel James McDavid, Baton Rouge; Lauren Camille Miller, Baton Rouge; Destinee H. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Fatima Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Jasmine Quilan Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Grace E. Nizzo, Baton Rouge; Claudia Ann Pickell, Baton Rouge; Reese Sy Robinson, Baton Rouge; Rees Raphael Romero, Baton Rouge; Summer A. Smith, Baton Rouge; Gavin W. Wolff, Baton Rouge
Dean's List
College of the Coast & Environment
Hannah Gordon, Baton Rouge; Mercedes Pinzon, Baton Rouge; Denise M. Poveda, Baton Rouge
College of Agriculture
Casey Owen Anderson, Baton Rouge; Audrey Louise Barrilleaux, Baton Rouge; Emily Bates, Baton Rouge; Katherine Brunet, Baton Rouge; Amelia Rose Butts, Baton Rouge; Zachary E. Costin, Baton Rouge; Brianna Katelyn Dannehl, Baton Rouge; Kaylee M. Deynzer, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Adele Dial, Baton Rouge; Amani Nya Dotson, Baton Rouge; Madison Grace Guidry, Baton Rouge; Kelsie Anne Guzik, Baton Rouge; Emma O. Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Abby E. Hayes, Baton Rouge; Vivienne Susannah Johns, Baton Rouge; Patrick Dean Jolly, Baton Rouge; Kathryn Samar Kahil, Baton Rouge; Cleopatra Karvounis, Baton Rouge; Molly A. Lyles, Baton Rouge; Amber Mikhail Monlezun, Baton Rouge; John Trace Myers, Baton Rouge; Trace Presley, Baton Rouge; Eleanor R. Pulsipher, Baton Rouge; Rosalind Carson Remsen, Baton Rouge; Steven Anthony Shumaker, Baton Rouge; Christina N. Spears, Baton Rouge; Frances Tosca, Baton Rouge; Linda Ngoc Vu, Baton Rouge; Noah J. Willsea, Baton Rouge
College of Art & Design
Anna Katherine Anderson, Zachary; Caitlin Seville Bella, Baton Rouge; Nolan James Blunier, Baton Rouge; Ila Mae Bordelon-Walker, Baton Rouge; Arlen Dion Burson Jr, Baton Rouge; Janiece M. Campbell, Baton Rouge; Alyssa M. Catanese, Baton Rouge; Grady Spurgeon Cunningham, Zachary; Mary Caroline Dansky, Baton Rouge; Macy Delatte, Baton Rouge; Catherine Elizabeth Fuller, Baton Rouge;Kelly Elizabeth Garrett, Baton Rouge; Griffin Gabrielle Gowdy, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Marie Guidry, Baton Rouge; Cassie Jean Guilbeau, Baton Rouge; Alexa Hanh Gutowski, Baton Rouge; Josephine K. Hazard, Baton Rouge; Hannah Leigh Hixson, Baton Rouge; Katie Hostetler, Zachary; Madeleine M. Juneau, Baton Rouge; Kenah Hope Kepper, Baton Rouge; Madeline Anne Rose Kirschner, Baton Rouge; Michael Benjamin Kirshner, Baton Rouge; Ian Jonathan Ledo, Baton Rouge; Jou Chuch Lee, Baton Rouge; Morgan Grace Lewis, Baton Rouge; Jacob A. Lyons, Baton Rouge; Justin E. Malcore, Baton Rouge; Kyle James Metz, Baton Rouge; Adam L. Miller, Baton Rouge; Mandisa Otumile Ndhlukula, Baton Rouge; Isabel Rose Oatley, Baton Rouge; Mary M. Oliver, Baton Rouge; Nghi D Pham, Baton Rouge; Madelyn Melissa Riche, Baton Rouge; Sofia S. Russo, Baton Rouge; Chloe Smith, Baton Rouge; Ian Nicholas Vinet, Baton Rouge; Casey West, Baton Rouge; Meredyth McCallum Yorek, Baton Rouge
College of Engineering
A'mer Mahmoud Abu Shamleh, Baton Rouge; Ruwa Murad Abufarsakh, Baton Rouge; AlMuhannad Mubarak Kham Al Harrasi, Baton Rouge; Ayman Nasser Humaid Oba Al Sukaiti, Baton Rouge; Hamed Mohamed Hamed Al-Battashi, Baton Rouge; Faris Ahmed Alkhoori, Baton Rouge; Khalifa Khaled Alsaeedi, Baton Rouge; Naser A A M T Altememee, Baton Rouge; Arash Amini, Baton Rouge; Haytham H. Bachar, Baton Rouge; Joseph Brady Balhoff, Baton Rouge; Adil A. Baradia, Baton Rouge; Lydia Catherine Beebe, Baton Rouge; Andrew Mark Bienvenu, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Jude Black, Baton Rouge; Peyton Alexander Block, Baton Rouge; Jacob D. Bowers, Baton Rouge; Spencer Brewer, Baton Rouge; Ross Alan Browning, Baton Rouge; Joshua Michael Campbell, Baton Rouge; Kayla Lynn Carbo, Baton Rouge; Jacob S. Carden, Baton Rouge; Kailyn May Carnaggio, Baton Rouge; Cameron Paul Carpenter, Baton Rouge; Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary; Tanner Paul Chauncy, Baton Rouge; Lauren C. Chauvin, Baton Rouge; Michael Palmer Connelly, Baton Rouge; Abrianna N. Cooper, Zachary; Ethan Baily Cowan, Baton Rouge; Jay Bautista Crisostomo, Baton Rouge; Kristian Blake Crotwell, Baton Rouge; Ferris E. Dehart, Baton Rouge; Pedro Enrique Diaz, Baton Rouge; Hannah N. Dileo, Baton Rouge; Raquel A. Domingos, Baton Rouge; William Dowden, Baton Rouge; Brayten Michael Drago, Greenwell Springs; Slaven Dragovic, Baton Rouge; Virginia E. Dunbar, Baton Rouge; Michael A. Ensminger, Baton Rouge; Justin Fields, Baton Rouge; Tyler Brady Garrett, Baton Rouge; Matthew Gordon, Baton Rouge; Clinten Alexander Graham, Baton Rouge; Justin Mathew Greaud, Baton Rouge; William Michael Harrison, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elizabeth Hartenstein, Baton Rouge; Savannah Heath, Baton Rouge; Colin Gregory Hebert, Baton Rouge; Matthew Hensarling, Baton Rouge; Tyler Christian Jackson, Zachary; Jamie Alane Jewell, Baton Rouge; Anderson Keim, Baton Rouge; Sayou Ketcha, Baton Rouge; Carol Ann Key, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Wayne Otto Krouse, Baton Rouge; Charlton R. Landry, Baton Rouge; Christoph N. Larson, Baton Rouge; Conner T. Leblanc, Baton Rouge; James Michael Lee, Baton Rouge; Madeline Eads Lemoine, Baton Rouge; Nathanael Da-Wen Lim, Baton Rouge; Jessica Lin, Baton Rouge; Ruben Daniel Lorenzo, Baton Rouge; Dawson Alexander Mcculloch, Baton Rouge; Cecilia Elizabeth McAlear, Baton Rouge; Jacob Charles McCain, Baton Rouge; Georgette Michelle Metrailer, Baton Rouge; Aly Elbashir Metwally Mohamed, Baton Rouge; Natalie M. Nelson, Greenwell Springs; Jasmine N. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Kevin Minhduy Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Ty Van Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Lindsey Michelle Nunez, Baton Rouge; Anna Odenwald, Baton Rouge; Michael Chidi Orji, Baton Rouge; Jordan Paline, Baton Rouge; Claire Elise Palmer, Baton Rouge; Gabriel David Pedigo, Baton Rouge; Jaime Pellicero Calvo, Baton Rouge; Peter Phue Pham, Baton Rouge; Rachel Elizabeth Pitcher, Baton Rouge; Lindsay LeBlanc Prescott, Baton Rouge; Mark Stanley Prutz, Baton Rouge; David Quiring, Baton Rouge; Nicole Lauren Rosenstrauch, Baton Rouge; Jake Anthony Rovira, Baton Rouge; Sven A. Saemundsson, Baton Rouge; Robert Sciambra, Baton Rouge; Peter D. Shallenberger, Baton Rouge; Brandon Kyle Snyder, Baton Rouge; Kelli L Soileau, Baton Rouge; Kristen Elaine Stegall, Baton Rouge; Mark A. Thibodeaux, Baton Rouge; JeanPierre Gomes Thompson, Baton Rouge; Eilynn Thi Tran, Baton Rouge; Kristy Quynh-Thy Tran, Baton Rouge; Levi Vanvalkenburg, Baton Rouge; Lucille Verster, Baton Rouge; John Thompson Wallace, Baton Rouge; Stephen Andrew Watson, Baton Rouge; Andrew M. Wendt, Baton Rouge; Jacob Martin Wismans, Baton Rouge; Alice Xie, Baton Rouge; Nathan P. Zeringue, Baton Rouge; Jennafer Zimmerman, Baton Rouge
College of Human Sciences & Education
Glynn Michelle Adams, Baton Rouge; Allison Reed Adler, Baton Rouge; Audry Grace Allen, Baton Rouge; Hannah Grace Anding, Baton Rouge; Claire Amelia Andries, Baton Rouge; Jennie-Carra Andries, Baton Rouge; Danielle Irene Baca-Diego, Baton Rouge; Eleanor L Baldwin, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Gibbens Braymer, Baton Rouge; Claire Elizabeth Clifton, Baton Rouge; Taysia M. Coleman, Baton Rouge; Grace Eugenia Cox, Baton Rouge; Karley Elizabeth Doyle, Baton Rouge; Valerie Marie Eller, Greenwell Springs; Salimata Lala Fall, Baton Rouge; Breanna Granata Foster, Baton Rouge; Alexandra Hebert Furr, Baton Rouge; Rebecca S. Giglio, Baton Rouge; Lauryn A. Goff, Baton Rouge; Biannca Y. Guzman, Baton Rouge; Ashlyn Marie Hindrichs, Baton Rouge; Carter Joseph Hunt, Baton Rouge; Nicole Elizabeth Tharp Johnson, Baton Rouge; Joshua David Kirkpatrick, Baton Rouge; Kaitlin Elizabeth Knight, Baton Rouge; Matthew N. Kristof, Baton Rouge; Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary; Elizabeth Lauren Landry, Baton Rouge; Sarah Elaine Langlois, Baton Rouge; Annalise LaSavia, Baton Rouge; Hannah C. MacKinnon, Baton Rouge; Christian G. Mann, Baton Rouge; Adrian Michael Manrique, Baton Rouge; Olivia Angelina Marretta, Baton Rouge; Caroline Elise Martin, Baton Rouge; Jillian McConnell, Baton Rouge; Hope McKee, Baton Rouge; Allison Elizabeth Meador, Baton Rouge; Christopher Daniel Melancon, Baton Rouge; Mica Gervel Millican, Zachary; Joseph Alexander Mock, Baton Rouge; Shawn M. Monday, Baton Rouge; Tareah Jade Moore, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth C. Neighbor, Baker; Fallon Duhon Nixon, Baton Rouge; Chelsea Marie Nobles, Baton Rouge; Tyrie Kenard Norman, Baton Rouge; Isiomara Yvette Paniagua, Baton Rouge; Brandon Poulter, Baton Rouge; Larissa Powers, Pride; Katelyn E. Rains, Baton Rouge; Katie A. Rispone, Greenwell Springs; Marissa Grace Rovira, Baton Rouge; Kaitlyn Delaney Roy, Baton Rouge; Ashleigh King Sanders, Baton Rouge; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; Marla Renee Sheridan, Baton Rouge; Jacie Elise Shreve, Baton Rouge; Taylor Sigur, Baton Rouge; Jolie Shelby Simpson-Taylor, Baton Rouge; Reagan Claire Skidmore, Baton Rouge; Jazmyne D. Smith, Baker; Tricia K. Smith, Baton Rouge; Sadie K. Spring, Baton Rouge; Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary; Collin D Strickland, Greenwell Springs; Emily Territo, Baton Rouge; Christen Cross Triche, Baton Rouge; Caroline Ivy Velasquez, Baton Rouge; Anna Grace Wall, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth D. Weeks, Baton Rouge; Mackenzie N. Wilbert, Baton Rouge; Kylie Amber Williams, Baton Rouge; Cara Elizabeth Winter, Baton Rouge
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alexandra B. Acheson, Baton Rouge; Liza Aline Albrecht, Baton Rouge; Christopher B. Alumbaugh, Baton Rouge; Drew Patrick Alvarez, Baton Rouge; Brandon Scott Andrews Jr, Baton Rouge; Sabrina Lailah Angelle, Baton Rouge; Maria Isabel Argenal, Baton Rouge; Hanna V. Ariss, Baton Rouge; Olivia Caroline Beasley, Baton Rouge; Tori Ariel Beaudion, Baton Rouge; Allison Elizabeth Becker, Baton Rouge; Elena Michelle Bihlmeyer, Baton Rouge; Skyla Ann Blady, Baton Rouge; Ashley Frances Bossier, Baton Rouge; Rachel Elizabeth Bourgeois, Baton Rouge; Sarah Bowden, Baton Rouge; Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs; Blake Leaaline Bueto, Baton Rouge; Stella Rae Burke, Baton Rouge; Kristen Alexis Cohenour, Baton Rouge; Sophie A. Conners, Baton Rouge; Louise Elisabeth Cramp, Baton Rouge; Bria Curtis, Baker; Anna K. Daigle, Baton Rouge; Kameron Lance Darbone, Baton Rouge;
Also, Chusse-lonna Theresa Dardar, Baton Rouge; Hunter Davis, Baton Rouge; Jackson L. Davis, Baton Rouge; Nicholas M. Demuth, Baton Rouge; Preston Grant Denn, Baton Rouge; Sophia T. Dinh, Baton Rouge; Abigail Elizabeth Dorow, Baton Rouge; Emily Elizabeth Drez, Baton Rouge; Morgan Jaeger Dynes, Baton Rouge; Maria Enger, Baton Rouge; Gary Duvall Fagan, Baton Rouge; Allison Forzani, Baton Rouge; Hannah Katherine Frederick, Baton Rouge; Camille Paige Fruge, Baton Rouge; Javin Jamal Fulson, Baton Rouge; Madeline Rose Fussell, Baton Rouge; Raegan M. Gallegos, Baton Rouge; Emily Gamble, Baton Rouge; Bridget Marianne Gaudin, Baton Rouge; Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs; Madison L. Gilbert, Baton Rouge; Chase M. Granger, Baton Rouge; Alison Jade Gregor, Baton Rouge; Christopher L. Hart, Baton Rouge; Chazzi Spring Hayes, Baton Rouge;
Also, Lauren Elizabeth Hebert, Baton Rouge; Kara E. Hobbs, Baton Rouge; Brent Christopher Hoeprich, Baton Rouge; Kasey C. Huff, Baton Rouge; Andrew Joel Hundley, Baton Rouge; Tiffany Huynh, Baton Rouge; Nymph C. Hwaung, Baton Rouge; Alan Joseph Hymel, Baton Rouge; Morgan J. Jackson, Baton Rouge; Abigail Grace Jahnke, Baton Rouge; Courtlyn J. Jenkins, Baton Rouge; Kayla M. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Tristan Addison Jones, Baton Rouge; Kayleigh Jordan Joseff, Baton Rouge; Jarvis D. Joseph, Baton Rouge; Bailey M. Keen, Baton Rouge; Olivia Grace Kiger, Baton Rouge; Jeonghyun Kim, Baton Rouge; Thomas Robert Kline, Baton Rouge; Connor Landon Krauss, Baton Rouge; Sarah Michelle Langheld, Baton Rouge; Emily Ann Latham, Baton Rouge; Ethan Rome Lauvray, Baton Rouge; Claire Elizabeth Lavastida, Baton Rouge; Taylor Marie LaCouture, Baton Rouge; Long Tran Le, Baton Rouge; Anna Legrand, Baton Rouge; Nicholas C. Leonardi, Baton Rouge; Kailyn J. LeBlanc, Baton Rouge; Emily Grace Loe, Baton Rouge;
Also, Greysi Marisol Lopez, Baton Rouge; Samuel P Lovretich, Baton Rouge; Ghanem N. Mando, Baton Rouge; Shane T. Martin, Baton Rouge; Tyler J. Mattingly, Baton Rouge; Kaitlyn Marie McCaskill, Baton Rouge; Sarah McDowell, Baton Rouge; Revathi Menon, Baton Rouge; Aliyah McKenzie Militana, Baton Rouge; Samantha Elizabeth Mixon, Baton Rouge; Anna C Moody, Baton Rouge; Calivn M. Morris, Baton Rouge; Kiana Daishone Naquin, Baton Rouge; Emily L. Neck, Baton Rouge; Annie Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Serena H. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Carley R. Parrish, Baton Rouge; Courtney Beth Patterson, Baton Rouge; Isabelle Olivia Pecquet, Baton Rouge; Jacob Henry Pelitire, Baton Rouge; Lawton Andrew Perret, Baton Rouge; Amelia Patricia Petti, Baton Rouge; Taylor Pisanie, Greenwell Springs; Mary H. Plumlee, Baton Rouge; Chase H. Priest, Baton Rouge; Victoria Rose Rawlins, Baton Rouge; Leonard Ray, Baton Rouge; Joseph Reid Reynolds, Baton Rouge; Mairin E. Reynolds, Baton Rouge; Dominique Rachelle Riley, Baton Rouge;
Also, Divinea P. Roberson, Baton Rouge; Madison Claire Rowland, Baton Rouge; Amanda Marie Salario, Baton Rouge; Julia B Sanders, Baton Rouge; Olivia M Sanders, Baton Rouge; Olivia Claire Schexnayder, Baton Rouge; Marie C Scioneaux, Baton Rouge; Rudra B. Shukla, Baton Rouge; Nicholas M. Silvio, Baton Rouge; Andrea Char'Lee Smith, Baton Rouge; Bradford J. Smith, Baton Rouge; Ivy Katherine Souter, Baton Rouge; Kari R Stephens, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Faith Stuart, Baton Rouge; Michael Thompson, Baton Rouge; Autumn-Skye Rita Tollefson, Baton Rouge; Khoi Truong, Baton Rouge; Bria Nichole Turner, Baton Rouge; Fatima M. Umana-Hernandez, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Marie Vukovics, Baton Rouge; Ja'Milya Walker, Baton Rouge; Tori J. Whiten, Greenwell Springs; Eleanor Claire Whitfield, Baton Rouge; Kiah Nichelle Williams, Baton Rouge; Lance Charles D'Andrae Wise, Baton Rouge; Tisheka Rochell Woodlief, Baton Rouge; Angel J. Wright, Baton Rouge; and Destiny Daichannael Wright, Baton Rouge
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Azha M. Alston, Baton Rouge; Amelia D. Andrus, Baton Rouge; Morris Foux Arena, Baton Rouge; Sarah Catherine Banker, Baton Rouge; Joseph Lee Carleton, Baton Rouge; Kasey Lynn Delahoussaye, Baton Rouge; Sophia Elizabeth Dooley, Baton Rouge; Justice E. Graham, Baton Rouge; Sarah C. Guarisco, Baton Rouge; Thomas N. Gusewelle, Baton Rouge; Summer Blair Hayes, Baton Rouge; Taylor E. Lloyd, Greenwell Springs; Annelise Elena Mitcham, Baton Rouge; Benjamin R. Morgan, Baton Rouge; Lynley S. Norton, Baton Rouge; Alana B. Scott, Zachary; Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs; Samantha M. Staggs, Baton Rouge; Connor Brad Underwood, Baton Rouge; Katherine Marie Vukovics, Baton Rouge; Hannah Weber, Baton Rouge
College of Science
Alyssa R. Ardt, Baton Rouge; Sammy Salahi Asbahi, Baton Rouge; Austin S. Barnes, Baton Rouge; Olivia Grace Bosse, Baton Rouge; Alycia N. Boucher, Baton Rouge; Cameron Alexander Burris, Baton Rouge; Tayler Marie Busselle, Baton Rouge; Nicole Theresa Catalano, Baton Rouge; Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Claire Marie Daigrepont, Baton Rouge; Frances Anne Davis, Baton Rouge; Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Zachary; Margaret Rose Donahue, Baton Rouge; Claire A. Fisher, Baton Rouge; Tanisha R. Fleming, Baton Rouge; Elliot Joseph Fruge, Baton Rouge; Jeanne Garriz, Baton Rouge; Anna Kathryn Gonzales, Baton Rouge; Webster Gordon, Baton Rouge; Courtney Marie Gregoire, Baton Rouge; Madeline Claire Guidry, Baton Rouge; Karli Danielle Hall, Zachary; Deja Gabrielle Hebert, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Helm, Baton Rouge; Gentry Christine Hurst, Baton Rouge;
Also, Willie Xavier Hurst, Baton Rouge; Adam Thomas Hutchinson, Baton Rouge; Emily Huynh, Baton Rouge; Ayah S. Ibrahim, Baker; Nicole S. Ishak, Baton Rouge; Emma Kay James, Baton Rouge; Zoha Javaid, Baton Rouge; Lukas Michael Kim, Baton Rouge; Luke C. Labat, Baton Rouge; Lillian Margaret LaPlace, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Lee, Baton Rouge; Shelby L. Manuel, Baton Rouge; Ashley Nicole Merriweather, Baton Rouge; Tyler Jacob Mixon, Baton Rouge; Madison Bailey Mora, Baton Rouge; Haley R. Mundle, Baton Rouge; Anna Oanh Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Robert Niwa, Baton Rouge; Mary Pace, Baton Rouge; Jessica Nicole Pastor, Baton Rouge; Sai Sravya Pochana, Baton Rouge; Harmon D. Pulliam, Zachary; Hailey Nicole Reaux, Baton Rouge; Kristen Elizabeth Rohli, Baton Rouge; Richard Schiro, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth A. Seidenglanz, Baton Rouge; Krishna P. Shah, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Sharbaugh, Baton Rouge; Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs; Colin J. Shortess, Baton Rouge; Barsha Shrestha, Baton Rouge; Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary; Jordan P. Sullivan, Baton Rouge; Mathew Joseph Thibodeaux, Baton Rouge; Courtney E. Toussel, Baton Rouge; Jenny Tran, Baton Rouge; Alexandre J. Van Biersel, Zachary; Marshall M. Vick, Baton Rouge; Lucas P. Vo, Baton Rouge; An Hong Vu, Baton Rouge; Lucy L Xu, Baton Rouge; Wendy Wenyu Xu, Baton Rouge
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Etseoghena Mary-Bonita Agbomekhe, Baton Rouge; Nahid Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Balushi, Baton Rouge; Michael Thomas Allen, Baton Rouge; Eric Montgomery Anderson, Baton Rouge; Bardia Arasteh, Baton Rouge; William Joseph Bankhead, Baton Rouge; Joshua James Bernard, Baton Rouge; Victoria Lynne Bloise, Baton Rouge; Blair Patrick Bogan, Baton Rouge; Broderick Braziel, Baton Rouge; Alyxandra Linn Breaux, Baton Rouge; Wyatt Broome, Baton Rouge; Ariana Christine Buckner, Baton Rouge; Samuel Paul Cancienne Jr, Baton Rouge; Gabriela Sofia Castillo, Baton Rouge; Meghan C. Causey, Baton Rouge; Sam Harper Chastain, Baton Rouge; Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Michael A. Couvillion, Baton Rouge; Peyton Michael Cuccia, Baton Rouge; Joel Raymond DeRobertis, Baton Rouge; Delorenzo T. Dillon, Baton Rouge; Blake T. Doiron, Baton Rouge; Brennan Dupeire, Baton Rouge;
Also, Kyle A. Durbin, Zachary; Emily Eymard, Baton Rouge; Angele Ledet Fels, Baton Rouge; Nathanael Jehu Frankhouser, Baton Rouge; Christian Gerard Frey, Baton Rouge; John Michael Gammie, Baton Rouge; Joseph P Gaudin, Baton Rouge; Brandon Edward Ginn, Baton Rouge; Angelina R Going, Zachary; Austin P. Guillot, Baton Rouge; Daniel Grant Gunn, Baton Rouge; Alexandra Noelle Gwinn, Baton Rouge; Anna C. Heine, Baton Rouge; Kenneth Tullio Hingle, Baton Rouge; Madeline Elizabeth Inzenga, Baton Rouge; Bryson J. Jones, Baton Rouge; Samantha N. Kelley, Zachary; Nicholas Andrew Kelly, Baton Rouge; Madison Claire Kirkpatrick, Baton Rouge; Daniel Alonso Kline, Baton Rouge; Daniel Michael Lingenfelter, Baton Rouge; Brianna Blount Lopez, Baton Rouge; Emily G. Martin, Baker; William Neal Mathews, Baton Rouge; Ashley M. McKay, Baton Rouge; Meredith Ann McKernan, Baton Rouge; Mackenzie T. Mire, Baton Rouge; Duong Thien Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Linh H. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Sarah Thao Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Anthony Gianni Noto, Baton Rouge; Patara Ogunc, Baton Rouge; Justin Edward Ortego, Baton Rouge; Abigail Marie Polson, Baton Rouge;
Also, Heather M. Racca, Baton Rouge; Noah Remmert, Baton Rouge; Isabella Cassidy Rhodes, Baton Rouge; Carolyn Reeves Robinson, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Elias Romero, Baton Rouge; Abigail Grace Saia, Baton Rouge; Brooke Lynn Schafer, Baton Rouge; Mark Jacob Schexnaildre, Baton Rouge; Sarah M. Schneider, Baton Rouge; Catherine Michelle Stewart, Baton Rouge; Anna Childs Stolzenthaler, Baton Rouge; Anna Catherine Talbert, Baton Rouge; Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Greenwell Springs; Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs; Joseph Andrew Tisone Jr, Baton Rouge; Cassidy Trahan, Baton Rouge; Michael Hieu Trung Trinh, Baton Rouge; Carly E. Vicknair, Baton Rouge; Morgan Thuy Vu, Baton Rouge; Yingyu Wang, Baton Rouge; Hays David Ward, Baton Rouge; Nora Atkins Ward, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Jelea Webb, Baton Rouge; Summer Shannon West, Baton Rouge; Jerry St. Clair Wier, Baton Rouge; Kelly E. Wilson, Baton Rouge; Ashley Elizabeth Wisbar, Baton Rouge; Daniel Joseph Wolf, Baton Rouge; Ashlyn Nicole Woolsey, Baton Rouge
Manship School of Mass Communication
Montana J Ankner, Baton Rouge; Ariel Bianca Baise, Baton Rouge; Grace Katherine Bordelon, Baton Rouge; Margaret Ann Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker; Abigail E. Ellis, Baton Rouge; Caroline Elizabeth Fenton, Baton Rouge; Hadley Kristina Guidry, Baton Rouge; Emily Margaret Harris, Baton Rouge; Dwayne N. Hinton Jr, Baton Rouge; Chelsee Paige Johnson-Morris, Baton Rouge; Jordan Rebecca Klemm, Baton Rouge; Hunter James Lovell, Baton Rouge; Devyn Lindsey MacDonald, Baton Rouge; Macy Claire Marionneaux, Baton Rouge; Julia Camille Moore, Baton Rouge; Maxwell Graham Nedanovich, Baton Rouge; Brandon Khoi Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Zoe Arabella Parker, Baton Rouge; Aubry Dylan Procell, Baton Rouge; Sydnie Telcide Rowland, Baton Rouge; Mary J. Surek, Baton Rouge; Samuel Luke Willson, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Leah C. Anderson, Baton Rouge; Emily Elizabeth Bueche, Baton Rouge; Grace Frances Butler, Baton Rouge; Brady C. Calcote, Baton Rouge; Carlye N. Conrad, Baton Rouge; Heather Elise Edwards, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle H. Foust, Baton Rouge; Anna Marie Bianca Habacon, Baton Rouge; Kendall E. Hawkins, Greenwell Springs; Adam James Hodges, Baton Rouge; Faith A. Howard, Baton Rouge; Mya Madison Jones, Baton Rouge; Elisheva Rose Korn, Baton Rouge; Robert William Martin, Baton Rouge; Drew Allen McMahon, Baton Rouge; Najib Robert Moukarzel, Baton Rouge; Allie Nicole Mouton, Baton Rouge; Brittany Ann Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Griffin John Pels, Baton Rouge; Preston Charles Poirier, Baton Rouge; Samuel B. Prescott, Baton Rouge; Amanda Lynn Prochaska, Baton Rouge; Ashleigh Michelle Rains, Zachary; Nabila S. Rana, Baton Rouge; Carter Richard, Baton Rouge; Catherine R. Richard, Baton Rouge; Emma S. Roehm, Baton Rouge; Devin James Rose, Baton Rouge; Sarah May Town, Baton Rouge; Jessica Rita Varner, Baton Rouge; Molly Elizabeth Vidler, Baton Rouge; Jalon M. Walker, Baton Rouge; Ariel Elizabeth Waterman, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Freshman Year
Georgii Ageenkov,; Muhammad Faheem Ahmed, Baton Rouge; Audrey Elizabeth Aitken, Baton Rouge; Erin Necla Alpandinar, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Holden Ashy, Baton Rouge; Cecilia A. Aucoin, Baton Rouge; Caeli McGee Boatner, Baton Rouge; Justin Buquoi, Baton Rouge; Kyle Bryson Burns, Baton Rouge; Michele Claudette Calvit, Baton Rouge; Darnevin C. Camille, Baton Rouge; Kathleen Ann Cane, Baton Rouge; Abigail Louise Cazayoux, Baton Rouge; Kathy N. Chau, Baton Rouge; Amanda Renee Constant, Baton Rouge; Allison Claire Contois, Baton Rouge; Allie Anne Cotten, Baton Rouge; Jordyn Taylor Courville, Baton Rouge; Madison Marie Crump, Baton Rouge; Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride; Dylan Edward Delee, Greenwell Springs; Jon Desselle, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Martin Desselle, Baton Rouge; Julianna Marie Dimitri, Baton Rouge; Cindy Phuong Do, Baton Rouge; Evan J. Dore, Baton Rouge; Meghan Marie Drago, Baton Rouge; Jack Christopher Ducote, Baton Rouge; Danielle Rose Going, Zachary; Nicholas Nathan Harris, Baton Rouge; Felix E. Harrison, Baton Rouge; Laura Claire Haywood, Baton Rouge; Sabrina Victoria Huezo, Baton Rouge; Christian Brown Ieyoub, Baton Rouge; Olabode Ige, Baton Rouge; Laiba Iqbal, Baton Rouge; Maci Ann Jackson, Baton Rouge; Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs; Taufiq Eyad Khaled, Baton Rouge; Afrah Khan, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Grace Kharoba, Baton Rouge;
Also, Nikolai Andreavich Leday, Baton Rouge; Emily Virginia Lenox, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Alexander Lynch, Baton Rouge; Carlee McCay, Baton Rouge; Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary; Bridget Rose-Nakawombe Mukasa, Baton Rouge; Eston Mwangi; Holly My Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Emily Passman, Baton Rouge; Carissa G Paul, Baton Rouge; Tia A Peck, Baton Rouge; Tzuriel R. Pedigo, Baton Rouge; Matthew Warren Perret, Baton Rouge; Jonathan David Perrien, Baton Rouge; Eirenee Kaylynmarie Petikas, Baton Rouge; Tiana Thi Thuy Pham, Baton Rouge; Humza A. Pirzadah, Baton Rouge; Mojib Pourashouri Khajkini, Baton Rouge; Kristen Rabalais, Baton Rouge; Maksym Rabinovych; Madelyn Adelle Redmond, Baton Rouge; Halle Jane Roberts, Baton Rouge; Hannah Faith Rowley, Baton Rouge; Asmaa Abdulsalam Saad, Baton Rouge; Trent Schiller, Baton Rouge; Annie Elizabeth Smith, Baton Rouge; Maria A. Solis Galan, Baton Rouge; Emma A. Stiening, Baton Rouge; Kade Stuart, Baton Rouge; Brett Parker Suits, Baton Rouge; Analisa Leblanc Taylor, Baton Rouge; Joseph Edward Thompson, Baton Rouge; David T. Ton, Baton Rouge; Christine K. Tran, Baton Rouge; Kim T. Tran, Baton Rouge; Emily Grace Webre, Baton Rouge; John Hayden Wood, Baton Rouge