Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group is establishing a cardiothoracic clinic with three cardiothoracic surgeons. The surgeons provide advanced surgical care of diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels, according to a news release.
“As the leading provider of heart care in the Baton Rouge region, we are pleased to expand our Physician Group to include cardiothoracic surgery,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “With more than 70 years of combined medical experience, these well-respected surgeons are a great asset to our regional network.”
Drs. William Boedefeld II, Walter Bringaze III and Swayze Rigby join the new clinic, which is named Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Cardiothoracic Surgery. The clinic offers cardiac surgical treatments as well as thoracic treatments including the removal of tumors, management of disorders and repairs of chest trauma.
Boedefeld is a native of St. Louis and a 1992 graduate of DeSmet Jesuit High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at Washington University in St. Louis and went on to complete medical school at Creighton University’s School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He pursued his general surgery residency and research training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He went on to complete his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Virginia. He is also a surgeon member of the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Heart & Vascular Institute multidisciplinary valve team and a clinical assistant professor of surgery at the LSU Health Sciences Center.
Bringaze received his medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He went on to complete his residency in general surgery at the LSU Health Sciences Center and then completed his cardiothoracic fellowship at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. He is a clinical assistant professor of surgery at the LSU Health Sciences Center.
Rigby completed medical school and his residency at the University of Mississippi in Jackson. He then completed his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center and Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He is also a surgeon member of the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Heart & Vascular Institute multidisciplinary valve team and a clinical assistant professor of surgery at the LSU Health Sciences Center.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Cardiothoracic Surgery is at 7777 Hennessy Blvd., Suite 8001, in Baton Rouge. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 490-7224.