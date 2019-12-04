This week's Classroom Spotlight features Kelly Broussard's eighth-grade class at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge. The students were asked:
As Sacred Heart of Jesus School celebrates its 90th anniversary, what is your favorite memory of the school?
LILLA AUCOIN: My favorite memory is Sacred Heart is always looking up to the eighth-graders when they performed the Living Way of the Cross.
CARO BOOKMAN: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is when (physical education teacher) Michelle Newman came here. Ms. Newman is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. She’s there for me a lot and helps me feel better if I’m down. Another of my favorite memories is all the Fall Fest celebrations we’ve had. They’re always full of fun and laughter. Every time we have Fall Fest, I know it’s going to be fun.
WHITNEY BRACKEN: One of my favorite memories from Sacred Heart was Fall Fest in sixth grade when I was in a confetti egg war. I also enjoyed the Christmas Sing-Along in sixth grade when we got to throw the snow in our song. Eighth-grade Fall Fest was also really fun. I got to participate in the Pitch Burst.
CAROLINE CAMPBELL: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is prekindergarten and kindergarten when we went to the strawberry fields and picked strawberries.
DAVID CARROLL: My favorite memory is fourth-grade Field Day. We went to the baseball field and played football, baseball and soccer.
TAVIO CINQUEMANO: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is playing in my kindergarten classroom.
BLANCHE COLEMAN: My fondest memory at Sacred Heart is playing on the little hill when I was in prekindergarten. This memory is very close to my heart; when I see the little kids today playing on that hill, it brings me back to the time when I did the same. That hill by the playground will always hold a special place in my heart.
ALFRED COOPER: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is winning the St. Jude basketball championship with my fourth-grade teammates. It was a long, exhausting journey, but it was all worth it. In the end, the Sacred Heart Tigers were the fourth-grade champions of 2016.
AVERIE HARRIS: My favorite Sacred Heart memory is Fall Fest. I love Fall Fest because you get to eat delicious food, collect candy and play games!
LUCY HERASYMIUK: My favorite Sacred Heart memory is Field Day. We got to bring water guns and run around on the ball field, then go inside and watch a movie. That was my absolute favorite memory of Sacred Heart.
TURNER HESTER: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is our class leading Mass on Wednesday. I also love when I was in second grade and had my awesome eighth-grade buddy. Lastly, I remember putting on the Mardi Gras parade in fourth grade.
HUNTER HOLLINS: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is Fall Fest because it is unique and fun. You get an excuse to eat junk food and Silly String people! It also brings the school together to have fun.
KIERSTYN LANDRY: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is when I first came here in sixth grade. It was my first day at Sacred Heart. Everyone was so nice to me, and I felt so welcomed.
CAROLINE MARTINEZ: My favorite memory at Sacred Heart was my first day of fourth grade. I was so excited to finally be upstairs with the “big kids.” I always thought being upstairs made me so “big."
MORGAN MASSEY: One of my favorite memories of Sacred Heart was when I first toured the school in fourth grade. Everyone welcomed and greeted me so nicely and remembered me when I came to school on the first day of fifth grade.
JAMES McKAY: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is last year when my friends and I dressed up as Coach O, a referee and Devin White for the Halloween Walk-a-Thon and we won.
HOANG NGO: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Williams.
DREW OURSO: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is of my friends and me playing around at Fall Fest and just having a good time.
EDWIN PERRAULT: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is fourth-grade Field Day when we played kickball on the baseball field.
DECLAN PICKENHEIM: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is Fall Fest. I like Fall Fest because it’s fun and also has places to get candy.
ISABELLA RAWLINSON: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is playing with my friends in prekindergarten at recess. My favorite memory from kindergarten is hatching butterflies with Mrs. Melancon. Getting ready for the fourth-grade Mardi Gras parade with Mrs. Lewis is another great memory.
ETHAN ROMERO: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is the Christmas Sing-Along when we were in the fifth grade. One of my classmates had to dress up as Santa Claus and do a dance. The guy we chose ran out onto the floor and his Santa costume pants fell down.
KAMERON STEWART: My favorite memories are playing basketball, eating lunch with my friends and Fall Fest.
CLAIRE TRAMONTE: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is the third-grade Christmas play. I remember dressing up as a doll and having one line that I was so excited to say.
KAILYN VESSEL: My favorite memory of Sacred Heart is the Pajama Day in kindergarten when we got to watch a movie and drink hot chocolate.
DANNY WOODS: My favorite memory at Sacred Heart is from kindergarten. I can remember having a debate in class on whether Bigfoot was real. I had the debate with my friend Drew.