The YMCA of the Capital Area is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide free memory screenings in honor of National Alzheimer’s Month this November.
Memory screenings will be offered at the following locations between 9 a.m. and noon:
- Nov. 1 at the ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 906-5424.
- Nov. 2 at the Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge, (225) 767-9622
- Nov. 8 at the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis, (225) 687-1123
- Nov. 9 at the Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, (225) 766-2991
- Nov. 16 at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, (225) 924-3606.
Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior, according to a news release. Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Although a screening result is not a diagnosis, scoring below the normal threshold can signal whether an individual should seek a thorough evaluation from his or her physician.