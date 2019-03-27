Citizen scientists will join BREC naturalists to document the diversity of life at Hooper Road Park, 6261 Guynell Drive, Baton Rouge, at BREC Conservation’s bioblitz April 5-6.
A bioblitz is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all of the living species in a designated area, according to a news release. Groups of scientists, naturalists and volunteers conduct an intensive field study over a continuous time period, usually 24 hours. BREC Conservation uses the bioblitz data to focus future field surveys and gather information for natural resource management plans.
The survey blitz will kick off at 8 a.m. April 5 with a program for middle and high school students, followed by independent surveying from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a night hike at 6:30 p.m. where participants will be learn about nocturnal mammals.
The night search will continue with a black-lighting session at 7:30 p.m. where explorers can help identify and record insects. The next day will feature exploration, with participants welcome to join guided theme hikes and demonstrations from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Scientific demonstrations will be offered showing how scientists sample, observe and monitor different species.
Attractions for the entire family will include a mini ”zoo” at basecamp where organisms collected during the survey can be viewed. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, BREC Conservation will conduct a Biodiversity Fair where outside partners will showcase live animals and share their passion for local plants and animals.
Citizen scientists can assist with surveys by taking pictures and logging finds through the iNaturalist app. Results will be monitored in real-time via iNaturalist to see how many observations and species have been documented. Participants can download the free app in advance so they are prepared for their bioblitz adventure.
Visit brec.org/bioblitz to learn more and to register.