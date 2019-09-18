Medalists in the 2019 Youth Peace Olympics are, children in black T-shirts from left, Taij Campbell, Ashanti Hinton, Zoey Hughes, Grace Idikwu and Jenesis Stewart. Their adult supporters, from left, are Kade Badin of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Alma C. Stewart of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, and Pashion Norman and Capt. Frederick Thomas of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.