Baton Rouge Magnet High School student Jenesis Stewart, 15, was awarded a gold medal in recognition of her participation and sportsmanship in the Youth Peace Olympics, a program of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity and the Together We Are More adolescent health collaborative.
Stewart, the daughter of Bruce and Renada Stewart, enjoys track, fashion, reading and movies. She plans to become an attorney. “YPO taught me how to conduct and present myself in any situation," she said.
Other Youth Peace Olympians honored during the closing ceremony Sept. 7 at the BREC Anna T. Jordan Community Park are:
- Grace Idikwu, silver medal. Grace, 13, is a student at McKinley Middle Magnet School. The daughter of Mary and David Idikwu, she enjoys reading and has a goal of a career as an entrepreneur.
- Zoey Hughes, bronze medal. Hughes, 16, enjoys singing and photography. The daughter of Ashley and Joshua Brock, her education goals are to earn her HiSET high school equivalency credential and a college degree in business.
- Ashanti Hinton, Olympic spirit. Hinton, 17, Ashanti enjoys basketball, track and writing. The daughter of Lucy Johnson, she aspires to be a nurse, poet, model or teacher.
- Taij Campbell, most improved. Taj, 9, attends Highland Elementary School and enjoys dancing, playing basketball and learning. The son of Whitley Campbell, he hopes to attend Duke University and have a career as a professional football player.
The master of ceremonies for the closing ceremony was community organizer and advocate James Gilmore. The keynote address was given by Barbara Carpenter, dean of international education at Southern University Baton Rouge, who represents District 63 in the Louisiana House. Comments were also offered by two of Carpenter's former study-abroad students: Nayo Andrews, an insurance agent, and Daria Bentley, a mechanical engineering student.
For information about the Youth Peace Olympics, visit www.youthpeaceolympics.org or email info@lahealthequity.org.