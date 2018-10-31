About 150 people attended Oktoberfest early in October at Mid City Ballroom for a fundraiser to benefit the Louisiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Sponsored by Kidder & Schultz Certified Public Accountants, the admission fee for the Oct. 6 event included food, beer and entertainment by The Castaways, as well as access to raffles and a silent auction.
The event raised $4,051.07, which will be donated to the group through Cindy's Steppers MS Walk team in the spring, said Emily Hoover.
Hoover’s mom, Cindy Hoover, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 20 years ago.
About 20 silent auction items and packages were donated by local artists and businesses.
Activities included a photo booth, a costume contest, and men’s and women’s bier stein holding competitions.