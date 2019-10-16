The Cristo Rey Network has awarded three grants to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School in Baton Rouge for the 2019-2020 school year. The grants focus on retaining students, creating opportunities for increased enrollment and supporting Cristo Rey's alumni adviser position.
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge begins the 2019-2020 school year with 174 students in grades nine through 12. In May, the Class of 2020 will be the first graduating class in the history of the school. Students will earn more than $1.2 million toward their tuition this school year with the support and partnership of 48 Corporate Work Study Partners and 5 CWSP sponsors throughout the greater Baton Rouge area.