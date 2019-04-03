Lovers of medieval fantasy and the popular book and television series will gather at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a free Game of Thrones after-hours extravaganza.
This all ages event will offer trivia, games with Little Wars, prizes, jousting, combat demonstrations by The Society for Creative Anachronism and more. Cosplay is encouraged, but not required.
For more information about this event, call Darcy Rohwer at (225) 231-3770. To learn more about the Library and any of its other free programs, events and resources, visit www.ebrpl.com.