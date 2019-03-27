The Baton Rouge-based nonprofit Kids’ Orchestra, the largest after-school music program for elementary-age students in the nation, is making plans for its 2019 Spring Neighborhood Concert Series, according to a news release.
The free concerts provide instrumentalists from kindergarten through fifth grade an opportunity to showcase the skills they have developed through the semester.
All performances begin at 5:30 p.m.
- April 8 – Mayfair Laboratory School, 9880 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge
- April 9 – Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, 2000 College Drive, Baton Rouge
- April 10 – Park Ridge Academic Magnet School, 5905 Groom Road, Baker
- April 10 – LaSalle Elementary, 8000 Lasalle Ave., Baton Rouge
- April 11 – The Dufrocq School, 330 S. 19th St., Baton Rouge
- April 15 – Claiborne Elementary, 4700 Denham St.,, Baton Rouge
- April 15 – First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., Baton Rouge; this Kids' Choir performance begins at 6 p.m.
- April 16 – Ryan Elementary, 10337 Elm GroveGarden Drive, Baton Rouge
- April 17 – Greenbrier Elementary, 12203 Canterbury Drive, Baton Rouge
- May 5 – McKinley Middle Magnet School, 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge; this Honors Program performance begins at 4 p.m.