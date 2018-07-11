The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its honor rolls for Spring 2018. 

To be eligible for the president's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.

Honor roll members from the area include:

Baker

Dean's list: Sheri Beysselance, Laura Gainey, Hannah Milton

Baton Rouge

President's list: Raegan Abadie, Elizabeth Ball, Sarah Coleman, Olivia Dumestre, John Helffrich IV, Jada Hitchens, Jennifer Jarreau, Cole McKnight, Nicholas Perrien, Ashley Salario, Tracy Williams, Jasmine Yoon

Dean's list: Kaylin Beach, Austin Beck, Jamie Calvin Jr., Anna Copeland, Ashlyn Henderson, Cindy Ho, Beck Hogewood, Amanda Liberty, Azrien-Shai Morgan, Katherine Oubre, Jasper Queen Jr., James Selleck, John Shamma, Nicole St Aime, Lindsey Trisler, Nousheen Wahab

Central

President's list: Haylee Mayo

Greenwell Springs

Dean's list: Hadley Devall

Pride

President's list: Ryan Broussard, Caroline Manemann

Zachary

President's list: Mary Chaney, Kristen Lively

Dean's list: Morgan Mercante

View comments