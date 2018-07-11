The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its honor rolls for Spring 2018.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.
Honor roll members from the area include:
Baker
Dean's list: Sheri Beysselance, Laura Gainey, Hannah Milton
Baton Rouge
President's list: Raegan Abadie, Elizabeth Ball, Sarah Coleman, Olivia Dumestre, John Helffrich IV, Jada Hitchens, Jennifer Jarreau, Cole McKnight, Nicholas Perrien, Ashley Salario, Tracy Williams, Jasmine Yoon
Dean's list: Kaylin Beach, Austin Beck, Jamie Calvin Jr., Anna Copeland, Ashlyn Henderson, Cindy Ho, Beck Hogewood, Amanda Liberty, Azrien-Shai Morgan, Katherine Oubre, Jasper Queen Jr., James Selleck, John Shamma, Nicole St Aime, Lindsey Trisler, Nousheen Wahab
Central
President's list: Haylee Mayo
Greenwell Springs
Dean's list: Hadley Devall
Pride
President's list: Ryan Broussard, Caroline Manemann
Zachary
President's list: Mary Chaney, Kristen Lively
Dean's list: Morgan Mercante