Celebration trees adorned with oyster shells painted by cancer survivors and family members were lit during a survivorship holiday party Dec 5 at Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center in Baton Rouge.
The Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion on the Woman's Hospital campus also held a tree-lighting event recently; its tree is decorated with nearly 100 miniature artist canvases displayed on easels.
The celebration tree tradition began at Mary Bird Perkins three years ago and has carried it over to the Pavilion this year.
The theme for both art projects, offerings of the Cancer Center's THRIVE survivorship program, is "What inspires you?" Through ornament painting, participants used pictures and positive words to convey what inspires them this holiday season. Between the two campuses, more than 400 pieces were decorated by patients, family and team members.