BASF has contributed $250,000 toward construction of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, which opened Oct. 5 as the first free-standing children’s hospital in the region. The donation was a multi-year pledge committed when construction of the 93-bed hospital began.
Kristen Pforr, vice president of operations for BASF Chemical Intermediates, North America, is a member of the board of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
The five-story, 360,000-square-foot facility has a specialized pediatric emergency room and is part of a care network that offers more than 25 pediatric specialties to care for children from across Louisiana.