Runnels seniors Brandon Hall and Anna Manning were declared king and queen of the 2020 homecoming at a presentation of the court Jan. 31 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre.
On campus to present the new royals with their crowns was the 2019 homecoming queen, Emma Tooraen, now a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Also introduced at the ceremony were the maids and escorts of the court, according to a news release. They included freshmen Emma Collett, Lucy Reeves, Eli Latiolais and Baron Stevenson; sophomores Blaiklee Guillot, Hailey Lester, Joshua Freeman and Joel Pena; juniors Brooke Sandefur, Mollybeth Wilkinson, Evan Beoubay and Jacob Folse; and seniors Catherine Bonaventure, Jenna Carballo, Grace Smith, Ben Holliday, Ryan Ly and Eli Todaro. At Runnels, all members of the homecoming court and the king and queen are elected by the student body.
An encore presentation of the court was held at the varsity basketball homecoming game during halftime in the gym that night. The queen and maids were presented by their fathers and the king and escorts by their mothers.
In a hard-fought game, Runnels defeated Mount Hermon 78-73. Leading the charge were Collin Coates, who scored 26 points, and Ben Holliday contributing 16. Ben Stafford and Phillip Lukinovich scored 11 points each, Wesley Stevenson made 9, and Jack Kahn added 4. Scoring three-pointers were Coates and Holliday, with two each, and Stevenson.
Homecoming events concluded Feb. 1 with a school dance at the Lake House. This year’s theme was “Enchanted Evening.”