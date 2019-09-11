At St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge, fourth graders will have an opportunity to use the online IXL math curriculum this year, with financing from a Cox Communication Innovation in Education grant.
The fourth grade IXL math curriculum includes unlimited questions and real-world scenarios to help children learn to decompose fractions into unit fractions, multiply a two-digit number by a larger number, model decimals and fractions, classify triangles and solve multistep word problems, according to a news release.