At Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, two seventh-graders who took the ACT or SAT college admissions assessment have earned Grand Winner status in the Duke Talent Identification Program. Eleven others earned State High Scorer status.
Grand Winners earned scores equal to or better than 90 percent of college-bound seniors. The Grand Winners at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge are Ella Chapman and Baylen Sim.
State High Scorers earned scores in line with half of all college-bound seniors. The State High Scorers at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge are Risley Elliott, Glynes Hill, Ivy Jiang, Reed McMains, Olivia Melancon, Ahebwa Muhumuza, Autumn Reynolds, Ryann Richard, Alden Romano, Joey Roth and Hayden Singh.
Duke University offers students accelerated learning opportunities and resources, such as summer camp sessions to participants in its Talent Identification Program.