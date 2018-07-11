All Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge member companies are invited to a free, daylong conference Aug. 16 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The conference includes breakfast and lunch, networking, exhibits and presentations from Gatorworks, Guaranty Media, Launch Media, Louisiana Interactive, Trace Security, Visit Baton Rouge, Downtown Development District and more.
Following the conference, all members are welcome to participate in team-building games at 13th Gate’s Escape and a happy hour at Cane Land Distilling Company.
The conference is the first in what will be an annual benefit of joining the Downtown Business Association, according to a news release.
For more information and updates, visit downtownbr.org.