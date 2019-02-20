Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Feb. 8-14:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Claycut Road 5650: $125,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 432. Addition of new pre-manufactured freezer/cooler of 432 square footage for existing elementary school campus. Issued Feb. 14.
Elm Grove Garden Drive 10337: $125,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 432. Addition of new pre-manufactured freezer/cooler of 432 square footage for existing elementary school campus. Issued Feb. 14.
Rafe Mayer Road 1980: $150,000, Owner: Damon Reno. Total square footage: 4,000. Addition of 4,000 square footage storage use, added to existing 21,000 square footage building. Addition connected via 492 square footage covered walkway. No electrical, mechanical or plumbing. Issued Feb. 11.
Sumrall Drive 7447: $125,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 432. Addition of new pre-manufactured freezer/cooler of 432 square footage for existing elementary school campus. Issued Feb. 14.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,998. New shell construction of 5,988 square footage building 3, to have three suites 300, 301, 302, for business occupancy. This permit is for the complete interior to create suite 301 of 1,254 square footage for business office use. Issued Feb. 14.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,351. New shell construction of 5,988 square footage building 3, to have three suites 300, 301, 302, for business occupancy. This permit is for the complete interior to create suite 300 of 3216 square footage for business office use. Issued Feb. 14.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,336. New shell construction of 5,988 square footage building 3, to have three suites 300, 301, 302, for business occupancy. This permit is for the complete interior to create suite 301 of 1,254 square footage for business office use. Issued Feb. 14.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Divincenti Drive 4633: $380,000, Owner: Tommy Barber. Total square footage: 8,250. No mechanical or plumbing work/new construction of 8,250 square footage, nonsprinkled. Building 3 for storage of machine parts; includes site work to serve. On site with existing 10,000 square footage Building 2, S-2. Issued Feb. 11.
The Grove Boulevard 10310: $218,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New construction of sidewalks at existing hospital medical office building complex. Issued Feb. 8.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 11997: $50,000, Owner: Tim Fox. Total square footage: 440. Interior renovations of existing warehouse, S-2, building 1 of 10,000 square footage to add restrooms of 440 square footage and new 2,000 square footage canopy. Issued Feb. 11.
Airline Highway 11997: $100,000, Owner: Tim Fox. Total square footage: 2,620. Interior renovation of 2,620 square footage of existing 5,000 square footage building 2 to add new business office spaces and reconfigure existing warehouse space. Also Addition of 485 square footage new breezeway canopy. Issued Feb. 11.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $500,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,508. Interior renovation of space 1147 of 3,508 square footage in mall for continued mercantile use. This is the landlords permit consisting of new demising walls and interior partitions to re-section off new tenant lease space prior to tenant build-out permit scope of work under No. 92478. Scope of work under this landlord permit includes adding bathroom, drinking fountain, mop sink, tenant electrical main service panel, core mechanical equip and trunk line. Issued Feb. 12.
Perkins Road 3617: $27,000, Owner: Jon Claitor. Total square footage: 1,180. Renovation of existing restaurant into new restaurant of 1180 square footage, in existing building. Building C, Suite 1E. Issued Feb. 8.
Reulet Avenue 11433: $10,000, Owner: Minghua Ye. Total square footage: 150. Interior renovation of 150 square footage room D-1 in existing hair salon to nail salon use. Issued Feb. 8.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 13900: $272,000, Owner: Reed Richard. Total square footage: 8,060. Flood damage repairs and minor renovations to existing 8,060 square footage recreation center building 1B. Water level reached 12 inches. Scope of work includes enlarging restroom for handicapped accessibility, minor elect work, connect new in-line exhaust fan, replace siding, dry wall on walls/some ceiling, interior/exterior doors, replace toilets, replace exterior sheathing. Issued Feb. 14.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: $681,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,998. New shell construction of building 3, 5,750 square footage with porches of 248 square footage to total 5,998 square footage to have three suites 300, 301, 302, for business occupancy. (SP 18-17). Issued Feb. 14.
DEMOLITION
Arlington Avenue 873: Owner: Robert Phillips. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a two-story single-family resident. Issued Feb. 11.
Jones Creek Road 4211: Owner: Daniel Pugh. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one story single-family residence. Issued Feb. 8.
Lanier Drive 3959: Owner: Elisa Collins. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single-family residence. Issued Feb. 14.
South Acadian 2085: Owner: Paige Pennington. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family one story resident. Issued Feb. 11.
South Foster Drive 365: Owner: Mike Doiron. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family two-story residential. Issued Feb. 11.
West Fairway Drive 8725: Owner: Solomon Carter. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family one-story resident. Issued Feb. 11.
FENCE
Oliphant Road 9548: $5,000, Owner: James Long. Total square footage not listed. Fence permit. Issued Feb. 8.
POOL
Justin Avenue 8342: $30,500, Owner: Amber Kepper. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Feb. 12.
Lasalle Avenue 6935: $37,050, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New residential pool. Issued Feb. 14.
Mimosa Street 5018: $28,000, Owner: Thomas Heap. Total square footage not listed. Residential install of gunite pool. Issued Feb. 8.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Crossing Boulevard 17653: $45,000, Owner: Kieth Lanasa. Total square footage not listed. Detached accessory structure. Issued Feb. 8.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
East Lakeshore Drive 2601: $240,000, Owner: Daigrepont. Total square footage: 908. Addition of a bedroom and bath to the main residence, along with a detached accessory structure more than 10 feet from the main residence. Issued Feb. 13.
East Lakeshore Drive 2727: $200,000, Owner: Sonia Wagner. Total square footage not listed. Residential addition and remodel of bathrooms and kitchen. Issued Feb. 14.
Lake Livingston Court 4120: $35,000, Owner: Todd Sonnier. Total square footage: 806. Two car garage. Issued Feb. 8.
Mollylea Drive 10845: $10,000, Owner: Kevin Dearman. Total square footage not listed. 154 square footage addition of a den to the rear of the house. Issued Feb. 11.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
North Little John Drive 2256: Owner: Lawrence Johnson. Total square footage not listed. To pour additional concrete on the left side of the residence. Issued Feb. 11.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Cottagecreek Road 11542: $138,762, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,779. Single-family new construction town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Cottagecreek Road 11550: $126,438, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,621. Single-family new construction town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Cottagecreek Road 11558: $138,762, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,779. Single-family new construction town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Cottagecreek Road 11566: $138,762, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,779. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Cottagecreek Road 11574: $106,590, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,621. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Cottagecreek Road 11582: $118,915, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,779. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Florida Boulevard 17510: $159,736, Owner: Frazier. Total square footage: 1,152. New construction. Restore La., elevated house. Issued Feb. 11.
Flycatcher Drive 549: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,620. Residential home. Issued Feb. 12.
Foxtail Drive 1133: $179,790, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,305. New residence. Issued Feb. 12.
Foxtail Drive 1138: $192,816, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 1,906. New residence. Issued Feb. 13.
Gentle Wind Drive 1037: $183,300, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,350. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Gentle Wind Drive 1053: $208,806, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Gentle Wind Drive 1138: $203,892, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 11.
Gentle Wind Drive 1147: $174,642, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Gentle Wind Drive 1209: $208,026, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Gentle Wind Drive 1217: $203,892, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 11.
Lake Breeze Drive 532: $178,776, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,292. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Lake Edge Drive 6211: $245,076, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,142. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Meridian Drive 1002: $199,680, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1014: $179,790, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,305. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1020: $174,564, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,238. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1025: $175,578, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1026: $192,816, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,417. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 14.
Meridian Drive 1123: $176,436, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,262. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1211: $192,348, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,466. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1223: $192,348, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 1,904. New residential. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1227: $175,578, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 12.
Meridian Drive 1231: $192,816, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 12.
Michelli Drive 2820: $79,781, Owner: Darrell Davis. Total square footage: 1,023. To permit a new residence that was started without a permit and to finish the residence. Issued Feb. 14.
Moss Grove Lane 10702: $250,000, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 2,196. New town house residence. Issued Feb. 11.
Moss Grove Lane 10710: $250,000, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 3,056. New town house residence. Issued Feb. 11.
North Acadian Thruway W 849: $122,928, Owner: Frank LeDoux. Total square footage: 1,576. New single-family residential. Issued Feb. 8.
North Acadian Thruway W 859: $114,816, Owner: Frank LeDoux. Total square footage: 1,472. New single-family residential. Issued Feb. 12.
Partierre Lane S 1455: $117,156, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,502. Single-family new town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Partierre Lane S 1461: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Partierre Lane S 1467: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Partierre Lane S 1473: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Partierre Lane S 1479: $117,078, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,501. New single-family town house. Issued Feb. 11.
Perkins Road 1637: $263,718, Owner: Mike Easley. Total square footage: 3,381. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 13.
Rue Bocage 6847: $700,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,275. New single-family two-story residence. Issued Feb. 13.
Rustic Pine Drive 1343: $161,616, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 11.
Sugar Cane Lane 1707: $257,576, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,302. New residence. Issued Feb. 8.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Byron Street 4325: $59,195, Owner: Shawanna Franklin. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 11.
Cal Road 9546: $45,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,069. Residential remodel. Issued Feb. 13.
Cameo Court 2441: $23,000, Owner: Tammy Noonan. Total square footage not listed. Termite damage repair. Issued Feb. 12.
East Johnson Street 1007: $29,212, Owner: Ada Jones. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Feb. 12.
Fawn Lake Drive 613: $11,741, Owner: Kathryn Steele. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace three windows and a door. Issued Feb. 13.
Glen Oaks Drive 6027: $49,416.57, Owner: Joyce Henderson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Feb. 12.
Great Smoky Avenue 9655: $57,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 14.
Highland Road 6648: $10,000, Owner: Guang-Lin Zhao. Total square footage not listed. Repair and remodel of an existing residence. Issued Feb. 11.
Holiday Court 5745: $76,197, Owner: Marilyn Young. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 12.
Leonard Drive 1738: $7,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodel permit needed. Issued Feb. 12.
Myrtle Avenue 2354: $125,000, Owner: Jason Laubscher. Total square footage not listed. Home remodel. Issued Feb. 13.
Shay Avenue 12284: $8,700, Owner: Jhonny Lopez. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling Flooded House. Issued Feb. 14.
Steele Boulevard 1645: $250,000, Owner: Scott Ritter. Total square footage: 1,462. A renovation and small addition to an existing residence. Issued Feb. 11.
Thomas Road 4865, Baker: $8,557, Owner: William Cobb. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel, fire damage repair. Issued Feb. 13.
W. Balboa Drive 9165: $3,000, Owner: Esteban Dominguez Sandoval. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued Feb. 12.
SMALL CELL UNIT
North Boulevard 1804: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Testing permit. Issued Feb. 11.