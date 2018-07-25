Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge July 13-19:

70802

Building fire

1900 block of Carolina Street. Property loss: $20,000. Cause under investigation. July 15.

Passenger vehicle fire

2800 block of Main Street. Property loss: $2,000. Unintentional. July 18.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

3000 block of Alaska Street. Property loss: $100. July 13.

2700 block of Alaska Street. July 18.

70806

Passenger vehicle fire

3400 block of North Street. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. July 13.

70808

Hazardous condition, other

4100 block of Perkins Road. July 16.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

3400 block of E. Lakeshore Drive. Property loss: $100. Contents loss: $10. July 13.

View comments