Rafael Orozco, a contributor to “Language in Louisiana: Community and Culture,” spoke on the influence of the Spanish language in colonial Louisiana during the Aug. 3 meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana.
Orozco is an associate professor of Spanish at LSU.
The next meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. At that meeting, Chad Leblanc and Alleman family members will discuss "Allemans of Pierre Part," with a focus on the families of Edward and Ebdon Alleman. For information on the group, visit www.canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.